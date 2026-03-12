Tulane Swimming & Diving at National Invitational Championships
The Tulane swimming team travels to Ocala, Florida this week to participate in the CSCAA National Invitational Championships (NIC) from March 12-14 at the FAST Facility in Ocala, Florida. The Green Wave will have 11 set to compete starting on Thursday.
Those that qualified and will compete at NIC’s this year are Danielle Barberie, Lise Coetzee, Nicole Fant, Paula Gaya Bisquerra, Varvara Gkiouzepa Petropoulou, Ebba Holgersson, Phoebe Johnson, Mary Kate Kupsky, Eliza Lennox, Gwen Shahbox, and Marin Shimkus.
Trophies will be awarded to the top team in each gender. Awards will be provided to the top three finishers in each individual and relay event as well.
Each competing athlete can only compete in a maximum of four individual events throughout the three days of competition.
All athletes competing in the 1650 free will automatically be entered in the 1000 free and will score in both events.
Order of Events
Thursday, March 12
8:30 a.m. (CT) – Preliminaries for 50 back, 500 free, 50 fly, 200 IM, 50 breast, 50 free and 400 medley relay
5 p.m. (CT) – Finals for 200 free relay, 50 back, 500 free, 50 fly, 200 IM, 50 breast, 50 free and 400 medley relay (20 fastest relays)
Friday – March 13
8:30 a.m. (CT) – Preliminaries for 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 800 free relay
5 p.m. (CT) – Finals for 200 medley relay, 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 800 free relay (20 fastest)
Saturday, March 14
8:30 a.m. (CT) – Preliminaries for 100 IM, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 400 free relay, 1000/1650 free
5 p.m. (CT) – 1000/1650 free (10 fastest), 100 IM, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 400 free relay (20 fastest).
Tulane Event Competitors
Lise Coetzee – 500 free, 400 medley relay, 200 free, 800 free relay, 1000 free, 1650 free, 400 free relay
Varvara Gkiouzepa Petropoulou – 400 medley relay, 400 IM, 1000 free, 1650 free, 200 fly, 400 free relay
Eliza Lennox – 200 free relay, 50 fly, 50 free, 200 medley relay, 100 fly, 100 free, 400 free relay
Gwen Shahboz – 200 IM, 400 IM, 800 free relay, 100 IM, 200 breast
Paula Gaya Bisquerra – 50 breast, 200 medley relay, 100 breast, 200 breast
Ebba Holgersson – 50 breast, 400 medley relay, 100 breast, 200 breast
Phoebe Johnson – 200 free, 800 free relay, 200 fly, 400 free relay
Danielle Barberie – 200 free relay, 200 IM, 400 IM, 100 IM, 200 beast
Marin Shimkus – 200 free relay, 50 back, 400 medley relay, 200 medley relay, 100 back
Mary Kate Kupsky – 400 IM, 800 free relay
Nicole Fant – 200 free relay, 50 back, 200 medley relay
Last Time
Tulane’s swimming and diving program finished fifth overall at the 2026 American Conference Swimming Championships with 905.50 points. The program totaled an event victory and five medal winners in the competition. Lise Coetzee won the 200 free and placed second in the 500 free. Varvara Gkiouzepa Petropoulou was the runner-up in the 200 butterfly. Eliza Lennox took third in the 100 free. The 800 relay team of Coetzee, Andrea Zeebe, Phoebe Johnson, and Rafaela Sumida placed third. Diver Libby Brewer was named the league’s Freshman Diver of the Year.
Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.