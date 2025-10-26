Tulane Swimming & Diving Earns Victory Over North Texas
The Tulane swimming and diving team earned a thrilling 148.5-92.5 road dual meet victory over North Texas on Saturday. The program won nine events on the day, including both relays, and also totaled 24 top three finishes.
Lise Coetzee and Andrea Zeebe both won a pair of individual events. Coetzee earned victories in the 200 free (1:54.08) and in the 500 free (5:09.79), while Zeebe was the victor in the 400 IM (4:29.75) and the 200 back (2;03.36).
Varvara Gkiouzepa Petropoulou won the 1000 free (10:22.53). Sydney Mullin took third in the event (10:45.13). Olcaytu Hatipoglu won the 50 breast (24.55). Marin Shimkus tied for second (24.92).Eliza Lennox won the 100 free (51.13).
The 200 free relay team of Lennox, Hatipoglu, Petropoulou and Shimkus won their event (1:36.56). The 400 free relay team of Zeebe, Paula Gaya Bisquerra, Lennox and Hatipoglu also earned an event victory (3:52.84).
Tulane swept the top three places in the 200 free with Coetzee taking first, Rafaela Sumida earning second (1:54.99) and Samantha Schoenborn taking third (1:57.54). The 400 free was also a Tulane sweep for the top three places with Zeebe earning the victory, Mary Kate Kupsky placing second (4:31.03) and Danielle Barberie earning third (4:36.84). The 200 back was another event that Tulane had the top three finishers with Zeebe taking first, Kupsky earning second (2:06.26) and Gwen Shahboz placing third (2:07.91). Petropoulou took second in the 200 butterfly (2:06.41), while Layla Allen finishing third (2:17.49).
Schoenborn placed second in the 500 free (5:13.59) behind her teammate Coetzee. Shahboz earned third in the 200 breast (2:21.76), while Ebba Holgersson finished third (2:23.65). Sumida, Coetzee, Nicole Fant and Charley Floyd earned third in the 200 free relay (1:39.91). Libby Brewer placed third in the 3-meter diving with 261.83 points. Taylor Cekay was the team’s top finisher in the 1-meter dive in seventh with 235.58 points.