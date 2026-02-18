Tulane Swimming & Diving Heads to Conference Championship

The Tulane swimming and diving team is off to North Carolina to compete at the 2026 American Conference Swimming and Diving Championships from February 18-21 in Greensboro, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center

The prelim and finals of the meet will be shown on ESPN+.

The swim preliminaries start daily at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The diving preliminaries begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The diving consolations are on Thursday and Friday at 4 p.m. The diving final times are 5 p.m. (Wednesday), 5 p.m. (Thursday), 5 p.m. (Friday) and 5 p.m. (Saturday). The top 16 finishers in each morning’s preliminaries qualify for the finals in the event and also score team points by competing in the finals. The top three finishers in the finals secure individual/team All-Conference recognition.

Wave Aquatics Showing Drastic Improvement Year-on-Year

The Tulane swimming and diving team finished the 2025 American Swimming and Diving Championships in third place overall with 1234.50 points. The finish was the highest for the program since also finishing third in 2022. Head Coach Amanda Caldwell was voted as the American Swimming Coach of the Year following the competition. Maya Wilson just missed out on being named Swimmer of the Year after finishing second in the competition with 92 points. Catherine Russo ranked fifth among all competitors with 84 points. Over the course of four days of competition, Tulane tallied 14 All-Conference selections between individuals and relay teams.

The program’s highest finish as a member of the American Conference came in 2016 when the program was the runner-up with 637.5 points. Tulane’s highest swim and diving finish ever came in 2005 when the program won the team title when the school was a member of CUSA.

Tulane’s Year-By-Year American Finishes

2025 – 3rd (1234.50 pts.)

2024 – 6th (379 pts.)

2023 – 9th (419 pts.)

2022 – 3rd (641 pts.)

2021 – 4th (617 pts.)

2020 – 5th (456 pts.)

2019 – 4th (504.5 pts.)

2018 – 5th (401 pts.)

2017 – 6th (395 pts.)

2016 – 2nd (637.5 pts.)

2015 – 4th (494.5 pts.)

2026 American Women's Swimming and Diving Championship Schedule of Events, all to be televised on ESPN+

Wednesday, February 18

Session 1 - 9:30 a.m. (Swimming Prelims)

500-yard Freestyle

200-yard Individual Medley

50-yard Freestyle

Session 2 - 5 p.m. (Finals)

200-yard Medley Relay

500-yard Freestyle

200-yard Individual Medley

50-yard Freestyle

Team Diving Event

Thursday, February 19

Session 3 - 9:30 a.m. (Swimming Prelims) | 10 a.m. (Diving Prelims)

400-yard Individual Medley

100-yard Butterfly

200-yard Freestyle

1-meter Diving Prelims

Session 4 - 4 p.m. (Diving Consolations) | 5 p.m. (Finals)

1-meter Diving Consolations

200-yard Freestyle Relay

400-yard Individual Medley

100-yard Butterfly

200-yard Freestyle

1-meter Diving Finals

400-yard Medley Relay

Friday, February 20

Session 5 - 9:30 a.m. (Swimming Prelims) | 10 a.m. (Diving Prelims)

100-yard Backstroke

100-yard Breaststroke

200-yard Butterfly

3-meter Diving Prelims

Session 6 - 4 p.m. (Diving Consolations) | 5 p.m. (Finals)

3-meter Diving Consolations

800-yard Freestyle Relay

3-meter Diving Finals

100-yard Backstroke

100-yard Breaststroke

200-yard Butterfly

Saturday, February 21

Session 7 - 9:30 a.m. (Swimming Prelims) | 10 a.m. (Diving Prelims)

100-yard Freestyle

200-yard Backstroke

200-yard Breaststroke

Platform Diving Prelims

Session 8 - 3:45 p.m. (Diving Consolations) | 4:40 p.m. (Senior Recognition) | 5 p.m. (Finals) | ESPN+

Platform Diving Consolations

1,650-yard Freestyle*

100-yard Freestyle

200-yard Backstroke

200-yard Breaststroke

Platform Diving Finals

400-yard Freestyle Relay

* The 1,650-yard Freestyle is a timed final event. The fastest heat of scoring athletes will be swum at the beginning of finals. The remaining heats will begin prior to the start of the finals session (backed up from a 5 p.m. warm-up time, depending on the number of heats).

Brewer Named American Freshman Diver of the Week Again

The Tulane swimming and diving team celebrated another strong week as Libby Brewer earned her fifth Freshman Diver of the Week award from the American Conference, the league announced Tuesday afternoon. In a non-team scoring meet against LSU on February 7, Brewer delivered an outstanding performance, placing second on the platform with a score of 218.25—her collegiate and personal best—and third on the 3m springboard with 228.23 points. Her platform score was not only a career high but also ranks second all-time in Tulane history in the event. This accolade marks Brewer’s fifth weekly conference award this season. Overall, this is the 11th weekly award earned by the Green Wave swimmers or divers in 2025-26, and the 21st in the past two seasons.

Recent Swim Competition Recap

On January 24, Tulane traveled to West Florida and defeated the host team 152-90, winning 10 of the 13 events. Key winners included:

Varvara Gkiouzepa Petropoulou: 1650 free (17:01.10) and 200 butterfly (2:05.31)

Andrea Zeebe: 50 free (24.27) and 400 IM (4:18.70)

Libby Brewer: 3m dive (260.40 pts.) and 1m dive (238.70 pts.)

Lise Coetzee: 200 free (1:52.42)

Eliza Lennox: 100 free (51.15)

The Green Wave also swept the relay events, capturing both the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay titles.

Recent Dive Competition Recap

On Feb. 7, Tulane’s diving program competed at LSU. The program had seven collegiate/season bests and a top 10 school mark in the competition. Libby Brewer finishing as the runner-up in the platform dive with a collegiate best 218.25 points. Her point total also ranked her second in school history in the event. She also took third in the 3m dive with 228.23 points. Kelsey Weddington placed second in the 3m dive with a season best 247.75 points. She also took third in the platform with a college best 170.70 points.

Up Next for the Wave

Following this week’s competition at the championships, the program will send diving qualifiers to the Zone Championships from March 8-11. The swimmers will next be in action as the team’s qualifiers will head to National Invitational Championship from March 12-14. NCAAs go from March 18-21.

