Tulane Swimming & Diving Heads to Final Regular Season Road Meet at UWF

The Tulane swimming and diving team will compete in its last scheduled regular-season road meet this Saturday, January 24, against West Florida at the UWF Aquatics Center in Pensacola, Florida. The meet begins at 10 a.m. CT.



Recent Honors & Highlights

On January 20th, a trio of Tulane aquatics received conference weekly awards:

Lise Coetzee: American Swimmer of the Week

Eliza Lennox: American Freshman Swimmer of the Week

Libby Brewer: American Freshman Diver of the Week

This brings Tulane's total weekly conference awards to eight this season.

Coetzee was a key contributor at the Mardi Gras Invite, helping Tulane secure three head-to-head victories against North Texas, New Mexico, and Little Rock, and capturing the overall team title with 166 points. She won the 1000 free (season-best 10:01.81, NIC A cut), the 500 free, and the 200 free, and contributed to relay wins in the 400 free and 200 free relays. Her 800 free relay team's time of 7:21.14 was a NIC A qualifying mark.

Lennox led as Tulane's top freshman scorer at Mardi Gras, earning six event wins including a personal-best 24.20 in the 50 fly (NIC A cut). She also claimed victories in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free relay, 200 medley relay, and the 400 free relay.

Brewer was the highest-scoring diver at Mardi Gras, finishing second in both the 3m (266.80 points) and 1m (278.20 points). Her 1m score qualifies her for NCAA Zones, and her 3m score earlier this season also secured her spot. Brewer, along with teammates Kelsey Weddington and Taylor Cekay, won the team diving event over North Texas and New Mexico with a combined score of 268.

Last Time Out

Tulane dominated the Mardi Gras Invite, winning all three dual meets against North Texas, New Mexico, and Little Rock, with scores of 51-24, 59-28, and 44-33, respectively. The team secured 20 event victories over the two days, including relay wins in the 200 medley, 200 free, 200 breast, and 400 medley relay, as well as individual titles in the 200 IM, 100 IM, 50 fly, 50 free, 50 breast, 400 IM, and 1000 free.

Next Up for the Wave

The Green Wave will compete at the 2026 American Conference Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, from February 18-21.