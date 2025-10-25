Tulane Swimming & Diving On the Road to Compete Against North Texas
The Tulane swimming and diving team is hitting the road for the first time this season with a trip to Denton, Texas, to face North Texas on Saturday, Oct. 25. The meet kicks off with diving at 10 a.m. at the PEB Natatorium, followed by the swimming events starting at 11 a.m. at the Pohl Recreation Center.
In their season opener against Liberty on Oct. 10-11, Tulane earned 30 top-three finishes and six event victories, despite falling to the Flames, 190-163. The Green Wave’s winners included Eliza Lennox in both the 100 and 50 freestyle events, the 400 free relay team (Lennox, Olcaytu Hatipoglu, Rafaela Sumida, Varvara Gkiouzepa Petropoulou), Andrea Zeebe in the 200 free, Gwen Shahboz in the 200 IM, and Libby Brewer in 1-meter diving.
Conference Frosh Driver of the Week
Brewer’s standout debut earned her the title of American Freshman Diver of the Week on Oct. 21. Competing in her first collegiate meet, she finished third on the 3-meter with a score of 236.78 and claimed first on the 1-meter with a score of 256.95. Her 1-meter score ranks ninth all-time in Tulane history, marking a remarkable start to her college career.
Brewer becomes the first Tulane diver to earn a conference weekly award since Kelsey Weddington received the same honor on Feb. 4 last season.
Green Wave Roster a Mixture of Returners and Newbies
The 2025-26 Tulane roster features a blend of experience and new talent, with 15 returning swimmers and divers and 11 newcomers. Returning standouts include Layla Allen, Taylor Cekay, Lise Coetzee, Charley Floyd, Paula Gaya Bisquerra, Varvara Gkiouzepa Petropoulou, Olcaytu Hatipoglu, Phoebe Johnson, Sydney Mullin, Gwen Shahboz, Eva Shawver, Rafaela Sumida, Ece Tanriverdi, Kelsey Weddington, and Andrea Zeebe. New faces include Danielle Barberie, Libby Brewer, Nicole Fant, Casey Freeman, Ebba Holgersson, Mary Kate Kupsky, Eliza Lennox, Tannah Proudfoot, Samantha Schoenborn, Marin Shimkus, and Maya Superfon.
Under the guidance of Head Coach Amanda Caldwell, Tulane was selected fourth in the 2025-26 American Preseason Poll with 35 points. The team is currently ranked No. 17 in the SwimCloud Mid-Major poll and No. 38 nationally among all Division I programs.
Following this meet, Tulane returns home to host Rice on Friday, Nov. 7, with events beginning at 4 p.m. at the Reily Center. Be sure to catch the Green Wave in action as they aim to build on their promising start!
24-25 Season Was a Keeper
The program finished the 2024-25 season with 54 top 10 school marks including 10 school records. The team also won six events, had 28 overall all conference marks, a placing of third overall at the league championship meet plus saw Coach Caldwell along with her staff being named the American’s Coaching Staff of the Year. The program also had 10 qualify to participate in the National Championship Invitational this season, three divers that earned bids to the Zone D Diving Championship, had four swimmers named to the Academic All-District by the College Sports Communicators and six that were CSCAA Scholar All-Americans. Additionally, the program had nine NCAA ‘B’ cuts, placed fifth at the CSCAA Open Water Championships and rack up 10 American Conference Weekly honors (five swimmers of the week, two freshman swimmers of the week, two freshman divers of the week and one conference diver of the week).