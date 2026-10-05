Tulane the Underdog on the Road Against Army

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Tulane 2026 Football Schedule

Opponent Time/Date Result Score Record at Duke 2:30PM, 9/5 L 17-3 0-1 Sou Alabama 6PM, 9/12 W 28-24 1-1 @ K-State 11AM, 9/19 L 31-20 1-2 Sou Miss 6PM, 9/26 W 24-21 2-2 OPEN 10/3 -- -- -- @ Army 11AM, 10/10 Memphis 6:30PM, 10/16 UTSA TBD, 10/24 @ Charlotte 6PM, 10/30 Tulsa TBD, 11/7 @ Rice TBD, 11/14 Nor Texas TBD, 11/21 @ Sou Fla TBD, 11/27

A pair of teams with identical 2-2 season records meet in New Jersey Saturday morning at the newly renovated Michie Stadium , but one of these teams has a decided advantage over the other when it comes to league experience this year.

It's the American Conference opener for Tulane, as the Green Wave has played a pair of Sun Belt opponents in Yulman Stadium, winning both, then went on the road to challenge the defending ACC champion and a top of the line Big 12 team, falling in both.

Army started the season with a victory over Bryant University out of the Coastal Athletic Conference. Then, the Black Knights had back-to-back American games, losing to South Florida, then beating Temple in Philadelphia two weeks ago. Last week, Army traveled to Ruston, losing to Louisiana Tech to even their record at that 2-2.

The Green Wave and the Black Knights kick things off at 11:00 a.m. CT on Saturday at West Point. Army has been installed as a 3.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings.

Odds for Tulane-Army - By clicking on the image you will be taken to the DraftKings website for the odds. | DraftKings.com

Team Comparisons

The Black Knights come into the game this weekend as one of the top teams in the American in scoring, averaging 33.3-points per game behind North Texas, Memphis, and Florida Atlantic. They're third in the league in offensive output, hitting 432.8-yards per game.

The Tulane offense is near the bottom of the American barrel, scoring an average of 18.8 points a contest, third to last. Yardage-wise, the Wave is 9th in the conference, averaging 346.8 yards per game.

Defensively, Army is no slouch, only giving up 19.8-points per game, second in the conference behind South Florida. They are in the middle of the American pack in yardage per game given up at 374-yards.

For the Tulane defense, they're in the middle of the pack in points allowed per game, ranked 6th in the league at 23.3 points a contest, but they're second from the bottom in yards given up, averaging 422-yards per contest. Only Charlotte is worse.