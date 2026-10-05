Tulane the Underdog on the Road Against Army
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Tulane 2026 Football Schedule
Opponent
Time/Date
Result
Score
Record
at Duke
2:30PM, 9/5
L
17-3
0-1
Sou Alabama
6PM, 9/12
W
28-24
1-1
@ K-State
11AM, 9/19
L
31-20
1-2
Sou Miss
6PM, 9/26
W
24-21
2-2
OPEN
10/3
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--
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@ Army
11AM, 10/10
Memphis
6:30PM, 10/16
UTSA
TBD, 10/24
@ Charlotte
6PM, 10/30
Tulsa
TBD, 11/7
@ Rice
TBD, 11/14
Nor Texas
TBD, 11/21
@ Sou Fla
TBD, 11/27
A pair of teams with identical 2-2 season records meet in New Jersey Saturday morning at the newly renovated Michie Stadium, but one of these teams has a decided advantage over the other when it comes to league experience this year.
It's the American Conference opener for Tulane, as the Green Wave has played a pair of Sun Belt opponents in Yulman Stadium, winning both, then went on the road to challenge the defending ACC champion and a top of the line Big 12 team, falling in both.
Army started the season with a victory over Bryant University out of the Coastal Athletic Conference. Then, the Black Knights had back-to-back American games, losing to South Florida, then beating Temple in Philadelphia two weeks ago. Last week, Army traveled to Ruston, losing to Louisiana Tech to even their record at that 2-2.
The Green Wave and the Black Knights kick things off at 11:00 a.m. CT on Saturday at West Point. Army has been installed as a 3.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings.
Team Comparisons
The Black Knights come into the game this weekend as one of the top teams in the American in scoring, averaging 33.3-points per game behind North Texas, Memphis, and Florida Atlantic. They're third in the league in offensive output, hitting 432.8-yards per game.
The Tulane offense is near the bottom of the American barrel, scoring an average of 18.8 points a contest, third to last. Yardage-wise, the Wave is 9th in the conference, averaging 346.8 yards per game.
Defensively, Army is no slouch, only giving up 19.8-points per game, second in the conference behind South Florida. They are in the middle of the American pack in yardage per game given up at 374-yards.
For the Tulane defense, they're in the middle of the pack in points allowed per game, ranked 6th in the league at 23.3 points a contest, but they're second from the bottom in yards given up, averaging 422-yards per contest. Only Charlotte is worse.
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Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.