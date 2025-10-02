Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Throwback Thursday: The Wayback Machine, September 20, 1975

Each week, we look back in Tulane Sports History. Let's climb into the Tulane Wayback Machine

Each week, ON SI Tulane will take a look back at a historical flashback in Green Wave Sports History.

Tulane Plays Its First Game in the Louisiana Superdome

There were quite a few cool happenings in the history of Tulane Sports in the third week of September, so we didn't want to leave this one out.

September 20th 1975 Tulane plays their first game in the Superdome against Ole Miss. This was the first college football game ever played in the Superdome.

Tulane won 14-3 against Ole miss. This victory marked a historic moment as it was a both Tulane's first game in the newly opened Louisiana Superdome and a triumph for the team against Ole Miss.

DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

