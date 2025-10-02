Tulane Throwback Thursday: The Wayback Machine, September 20, 1975
Tulane Plays Its First Game in the Louisiana Superdome
There were quite a few cool happenings in the history of Tulane Sports in the third week of September, so we didn't want to leave this one out.
September 20th 1975 Tulane plays their first game in the Superdome against Ole Miss. This was the first college football game ever played in the Superdome.
Tulane won 14-3 against Ole miss. This victory marked a historic moment as it was a both Tulane's first game in the newly opened Louisiana Superdome and a triumph for the team against Ole Miss.
