Tulane Throwback Thursday: The Wayback Machine, September 20, 1975

Tulane vs Ole Miss 1975 🏈 Continuing our this day in history on September 20th 1975 Tulane plays their first game in the Superdome against Ole Miss. This was the first college football game ever played in the Superdome. Tulane won 14-3 against Ole miss. This victory marked a historic moment as it was a both Tulane's first game in the newly opened Louisiana Superdome and a triumph for the team against Ole Miss. Photo Credit: University Archives Images Collection, Tulane University Special Collections for the Tulane-Ole Miss images. #superdome | #tulanefootball | #olemissfootball