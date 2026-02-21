Tulane Track & Field at LSU Twilight with Quartet of Runners-Up
Tulane wrapped up the indoor track and field campaign Friday at the LSU Twilight, as a multitude of Green Wave athletes notched personal bests at Carl Maddox Fieldhouse with four runner-up placements highlighting the day.
Top Finishes for Wave Athletes
Alexander Montoro tallied half of Tulane’s runner-up results, first placing second in the men’s 200 meters with his time of 23.24. Montoro added his second runner-up finish of the day by placing second in the men’s 400 meters with his time of 51.03. Not to be outdone, Eliza Brand placed second in the women’s 800 meters with her time of 2:15.40. Morgan Matthews came in as the fourth Wave runner-up of the event with her time of 10:10.51 in the women’s 3,000 meters, setting a new personal record.
In the men’s 60 meters prelims, Andrew Bamberg posted a 7.14 to qualify for the finals. Jay Bowles ran a 7.44 for a new personal best despite missing out on advancement. In the finals, Bamberg improved his time to a personal-best 7.09 to place seventh.
In the women’s mile, Elise Brown ran a 5:04.70 for a new personal best. She placed fourth with Dorcas Naibei in sixth after running a 5:24.81. Quin Tandeih highlighted the field competitors with a 13.95 meters in the women’s weight throw. She placed third with her new personal best.
A pair of Wave runners notched personal marks in the women’s 500 meters. Jasper Newton placed fourth with a time of 1:17.86, and Maria Alduan finished sixth with her time of 1:18.54.
Next Up: AAC Championships
The single-day event closed out the regular season as the Green Wace now turns its attention to next week’s American Conference Indoor Championship. Tulane, the defending women’s indoor conference champion, will look for the repeat as action begins on Friday, February 27, in Birmingham, Alabama.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.