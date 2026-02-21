Tulane Track & Field at LSU Twilight with Quartet of Runners-Up

Tulane wrapped up the indoor track and field campaign Friday at the LSU Twilight, as a multitude of Green Wave athletes notched personal bests at Carl Maddox Fieldhouse with four runner-up placements highlighting the day.

Top Finishes for Wave Athletes

Alexander Montoro tallied half of Tulane’s runner-up results, first placing second in the men’s 200 meters with his time of 23.24. Montoro added his second runner-up finish of the day by placing second in the men’s 400 meters with his time of 51.03. Not to be outdone, Eliza Brand placed second in the women’s 800 meters with her time of 2:15.40. Morgan Matthews came in as the fourth Wave runner-up of the event with her time of 10:10.51 in the women’s 3,000 meters, setting a new personal record.

In the men’s 60 meters prelims, Andrew Bamberg posted a 7.14 to qualify for the finals. Jay Bowles ran a 7.44 for a new personal best despite missing out on advancement. In the finals, Bamberg improved his time to a personal-best 7.09 to place seventh.

In the women’s mile, Elise Brown ran a 5:04.70 for a new personal best. She placed fourth with Dorcas Naibei in sixth after running a 5:24.81. Quin Tandeih highlighted the field competitors with a 13.95 meters in the women’s weight throw. She placed third with her new personal best.

A pair of Wave runners notched personal marks in the women’s 500 meters. Jasper Newton placed fourth with a time of 1:17.86, and Maria Alduan finished sixth with her time of 1:18.54.

Next Up: AAC Championships

The single-day event closed out the regular season as the Green Wace now turns its attention to next week’s American Conference Indoor Championship. Tulane, the defending women’s indoor conference champion, will look for the repeat as action begins on Friday, February 27, in Birmingham, Alabama.