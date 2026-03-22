Tulane Track & Field Boasts Pair of Winners on Final Day of Louisiana Classics

Tulane closed its opening event of the outdoor track and field season Saturday at Home Bank Soccer and Track Complex with 16 top-10 finishers. Highlighting the Green Wave’s success in the Louisiana Classics were Cara Salsberry and Nahema Dumonteil Cabanas, who each picked up wins Saurday in the hammer throw and 400 meter hurdles, respectively.

TU Field Events Do Well

Salsberry entered the program’s all-time top 10 Friday in the discus, and she followed up with an even better day on Saturday. She opened the day for Tulane with the hammer throw, boasting a mark of 57.97m to win the event and place second in program history. She now trails only the program record of 58.27m, set by Jacqueline Esmay in 2018. Not to be outdone, Dumonteil Cabanas earned a win on the track for the Wave in the 400 meter hurdles. She ran a 1:00.81 to top the field and rank ninth all-time in program history.

They were two of Tulane’s 16 total top-10 finishes across all events. In the field competitions, Dumonteil Cabanas shined again with a personal best of 1.62m in the high jump to place fourth. Camille Cummings notched a pole vault mark of 3.15m to finish sixth, and Sofie Groeninger was also sixth in the long jump with a mark of 5.56m.

Wave Track Leads the Way

Tulane shined brightest on the track. For the women, Eliza Brand and Morgan Matthews each finished in the top 10 of the 1,500m. Brand was second with a time of 4:40.66, and Matthews placed sixth with her clip of 4:48.08. In the men’s 1,500m, the Wave accrued a quartet of top-10 placements. Samuel Cohen and Paul James Pam each ran personal bests to place second and third, respectively. Cohen posted a mark of 4:00.23 with Pam at 4:00.37. Roman Schrader was right behind with a 4:01.39 in fourth, and Jalen St. Fort finished seventh with a clip of 4:02.72, a new personal best.

In the women’s 400 meters, Marissa Gordon recorded a personal best of 56.59 to finish seventh. Zaria Parker was eighth in the 100 meters with her time of 11.76, and Brand secured her second top 10 of the day in the 800 meters with a clip of 2:19.26 to place sixth.

Tulane’s last two top-10 finishes were in a pair of women’s relay races. In the 4x100 meters, the team of Bella Carroll, Parker, Cosette Fleury, and Brianna Brand ran a 47.51 to finish fourth. In the 4x400 meters, Caroll, Groeninger, Parker, and Bryanna Fears placed sixth with a mark of 3:57.09.

With the outdoor season now underway, Tulane returns to action next weekend with a trip to Raleigh, North Carolina, for the Raleigh Relays. The three-day event is hosted by North Carolina State and begins on Thursday, March 26, and runs through Saturday, March 28.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics