Tulane Track & Field Finishes Strong in Illinois

The Tulane indoor track and field program wrapped up competition Saturday in the Badger Windy City Invitational, hosted by Wisconsin at Gately Stadium. Six top-10 finishes for the Green Wave highlighted today’s action.

Zaria Parker notched the first top 10 for the Wave today with an eighth-place result in the women’s 200 meters by way of her 24.39 time. Nahema Dumonteil Cabanas and Marissa Gordon also ran in the event, as they placed 25th and 27th, respectively. They each set personal bests in the event as Cabanas ran a 26.01 with Gordon posting a 26.09.

In the women’s shot put, Alyssa Dismuke finished fifth after tossing a 12.09m. Presley Wolfe notched an 11.92m in the women’s triple jump to finish in ninth. Elena Liano-Rengel recorded a 2:10.69 in the women’s 800 meters, and Quin Tandeih dished 13.01m in the women’s weight throw, good for 10th.

Rounding out the to-10 finishes for the Wave was the women’s 4x400 meters relay team of Dumonteil Cabanas, Parker, Gordon, and Bella Carroll. They ran a 3:56.05 to place eighth.

Closing out the Wave lineup was the duo of Alexander Montoro and Andrew Bamberg in the men’s 200 meters. Bamberg was 27th with his time of 22.83, and Montoro ran a 23.01 for 29th.

The Green Wave will split again next weekend with two meets on the schedule, each set for February 13 and 14. Tulane will compete in both Boston University’s David Hemery Valentine Invitational and Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge. This will be the second stop at each location for the Wave this season.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics