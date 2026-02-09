Tulane Track & Field Finishes Strong in Illinois
The Tulane indoor track and field program wrapped up competition Saturday in the Badger Windy City Invitational, hosted by Wisconsin at Gately Stadium. Six top-10 finishes for the Green Wave highlighted today’s action.
Zaria Parker notched the first top 10 for the Wave today with an eighth-place result in the women’s 200 meters by way of her 24.39 time. Nahema Dumonteil Cabanas and Marissa Gordon also ran in the event, as they placed 25th and 27th, respectively. They each set personal bests in the event as Cabanas ran a 26.01 with Gordon posting a 26.09.
In the women’s shot put, Alyssa Dismuke finished fifth after tossing a 12.09m. Presley Wolfe notched an 11.92m in the women’s triple jump to finish in ninth. Elena Liano-Rengel recorded a 2:10.69 in the women’s 800 meters, and Quin Tandeih dished 13.01m in the women’s weight throw, good for 10th.
Rounding out the to-10 finishes for the Wave was the women’s 4x400 meters relay team of Dumonteil Cabanas, Parker, Gordon, and Bella Carroll. They ran a 3:56.05 to place eighth.
Closing out the Wave lineup was the duo of Alexander Montoro and Andrew Bamberg in the men’s 200 meters. Bamberg was 27th with his time of 22.83, and Montoro ran a 23.01 for 29th.
The Green Wave will split again next weekend with two meets on the schedule, each set for February 13 and 14. Tulane will compete in both Boston University’s David Hemery Valentine Invitational and Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge. This will be the second stop at each location for the Wave this season.
Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.