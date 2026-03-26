Tulane Track & Field Hits the Road to Raleigh

Fresh off the opening of their outdoor season, the Tulane Track & Field teams are in the Tar Heel State this weekend for the Raleigh Relays, hosted by North Carolina State. The three-day event runs Thursday through Saturday, March 26-28.

Last week, the Green Wave was in Lafayette o open the outdoor season at the Louisiana Classics. The highlight of the weekend was the Wave's Cara Salsberry, who placed third in the discus with a throw of 46.76-meters, setting Salsberry's mark as the fourth best in Tulane history. She followed the next day by hurling the second-best hammer throw mark in program history at 57.97m, good enough to win the event.

Also finding the winner' circle, 400-meter hurdler, Nahema Dumonteil Cabanas topped the meet with a 1.00.81 timing to take a 9th slot in Tulane history.

That was part of a solid finish overall by Tulane Track & Field, as a total of 17-athletes had Top-10 finishes across the meet.

All Wave Hands on Deck

The full contingent of the women's and men's squads will be on hand in Raleigh this weekend. Action begins Thursday with field events in the morning and track events in the afternoon. Friday follows the same format of field events first, then track events, but the schedule tightens with Friday field competitions starting at 9:00 a.m. CDT with track beginning an hour and a half later.

Almost Full Green Wave Participation Expected

The Wave will be competing in a vast majority of the events at NC State. On Thursday, Tulane will see action in the javelin, men’s 1,500m, 3,000m steeplechase, men’s 5,000m, and men’s 10,000m. The Green Wave will partake on Friday in the women’s discus, women’s 100m, women’s 100m hurdles, men’s 400m, women’s 1,500m, women’s 5,000m, women’s triple jump, and women’s high jump. Tulane will have participants on Saturday in the 200m, 800m, women’s 400m hurdles, women’s 4x100m relay, women’s 4x400m relay, women’s long jump, women’s pole vault, and women’s hammer throw.

Short Season Thus Far, but Big Results

Three Tulane athletes have some of the highest marks in the country, reaching into the collegiate top-50. Lee Harris is 36th in the men’s 100m after running a 10.41 last weekend. Dumonteil Cabanas is 41st nationally with her 400m hurdles clip, and Salsberry’s hammer mark is good for 33rd in the country.

Up Next for the Wave

For the next two weeks, Tulane track & field will be heading to Texas. From April 2-4, the Wave will be in San Marcos for the Bobcat Invitational, hosted by Texas State. Then, an almost week-long tournament in College Station, as TU is at Texas A&M's 44-Farms Team Invitational from April 9-14.

Portions Courtesy of Tulane Athletics