Tulane Track & Field Hits the Road to Raleigh
Fresh off the opening of their outdoor season, the Tulane Track & Field teams are in the Tar Heel State this weekend for the Raleigh Relays, hosted by North Carolina State. The three-day event runs Thursday through Saturday, March 26-28.
Last week, the Green Wave was in Lafayette o open the outdoor season at the Louisiana Classics. The highlight of the weekend was the Wave's Cara Salsberry, who placed third in the discus with a throw of 46.76-meters, setting Salsberry's mark as the fourth best in Tulane history. She followed the next day by hurling the second-best hammer throw mark in program history at 57.97m, good enough to win the event.
Also finding the winner' circle, 400-meter hurdler, Nahema Dumonteil Cabanas topped the meet with a 1.00.81 timing to take a 9th slot in Tulane history.
That was part of a solid finish overall by Tulane Track & Field, as a total of 17-athletes had Top-10 finishes across the meet.
All Wave Hands on Deck
The full contingent of the women's and men's squads will be on hand in Raleigh this weekend. Action begins Thursday with field events in the morning and track events in the afternoon. Friday follows the same format of field events first, then track events, but the schedule tightens with Friday field competitions starting at 9:00 a.m. CDT with track beginning an hour and a half later.
Almost Full Green Wave Participation Expected
The Wave will be competing in a vast majority of the events at NC State. On Thursday, Tulane will see action in the javelin, men’s 1,500m, 3,000m steeplechase, men’s 5,000m, and men’s 10,000m. The Green Wave will partake on Friday in the women’s discus, women’s 100m, women’s 100m hurdles, men’s 400m, women’s 1,500m, women’s 5,000m, women’s triple jump, and women’s high jump. Tulane will have participants on Saturday in the 200m, 800m, women’s 400m hurdles, women’s 4x100m relay, women’s 4x400m relay, women’s long jump, women’s pole vault, and women’s hammer throw.
Short Season Thus Far, but Big Results
Three Tulane athletes have some of the highest marks in the country, reaching into the collegiate top-50. Lee Harris is 36th in the men’s 100m after running a 10.41 last weekend. Dumonteil Cabanas is 41st nationally with her 400m hurdles clip, and Salsberry’s hammer mark is good for 33rd in the country.
Up Next for the Wave
For the next two weeks, Tulane track & field will be heading to Texas. From April 2-4, the Wave will be in San Marcos for the Bobcat Invitational, hosted by Texas State. Then, an almost week-long tournament in College Station, as TU is at Texas A&M's 44-Farms Team Invitational from April 9-14.
Portions Courtesy of Tulane Athletics
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Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.