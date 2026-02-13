Tulane Track & Field to Compete in Boston and Nashville

The Tulane indoor track and field team will split up again this weekend by competing in both the David Hemery Valentine Invitational and the Music City Challenge. The meets are hosted by Boston University and Vanderbilt University, respectively. Both events will last two days and run on Friday, February 13, and Saturday, February 14.

Back to Bean Town

This will be the Green Wave’s second trip to each location this season. Tulane’s contingent shipping up to Boston features men’s and women’s distance runners. The Wave will have competitors in the 800 meters, mile, 3,000 meters, and 5,000 meters for both the men and women. The first day of competition on Friday will be just the men’s events with the women’s events following on Saturday. Boston hosts the event at the Track and Tennis Center, and it will stream on FloTrack (link). Live results can be found here.

Women in Tennessee

The group traveling to the Vanderbilt Multipurpose Facility in Nashville is comprised of women’s field athletes and short-distance runners. Tulane will feature competitors in the high jump, weight throw, pole vault, shot put, triple jump, 60 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters, and the 4x400 meters relay. Both days of action will stream on SECN+ with live results available here. The link to day one’s steam can be found here, and the link to day two is here.

Last Time in Boston...

The first time around in Boston saw a pair of program records set. Blezzin Kimutai broke her own program record in the 5,000 meters at the John Thomas Terrier Classic, posting a time of 16:00.94. The following day, Bernard Cheruiyot delivered a 7:49.26 in the 3,000 meters to best the program record. In the Vanderbilt Invitational, Tulane’s last trip to Nashville, Zaria Parker won the 200 meters with a personal-best mark of 24.27. Cara Salsberry placed third in the weight throw and notched the second-best distance in program history with 17.80 meters.

In Chicago Last Weekend, Vaulter Wolfe Set Personal Best

Last weekend the program competed in the Badger Windy City Invitational. Presley Wolfe highlighted Tulane’s performers with a second-place result in the pole vault, as she notched a personal-best 4.05m. This was the sixth-best mark in program history. Over the two days of action, a total of 10 Wave athletes finished in the top 10 of their respective events.

Tulane will wrap up the indoor regular season next week with the LSU Twilight in Baton Rouge. The one-day event takes place on Friday, February 20. The Wave will then focus on the American Conference Indoor Championship, held in Birmingham, Alabama, on February 27 and 28.

