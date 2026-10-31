Tulane Trails Charlotte at the Half: 24-14

The Tulane football team is behind Charlotte, 24-14 after the first 30-minutes of play.

The offense has shown some rhythm and mixed up plays well in half number one, but only has seven points to account for it, as TJ Smith's 95-yard kickoff return accounts for the other touchdown. The Tulane defense cannot stop Charlotte's mobile quarterback and have given up big plays.

First Half

1st Quarter

Tulane won the toss and deferred. Tulane comes in as the worst team in the country in giving up 3rd down conversions.

The 49ers took the ball at their 25. A big pass of 14-yards on a long out picks up a first on third down. The 49ers stalled at the Wave 42, punting to the Tulane 8.

On straight first down plays, quarterback Trace Johnson threw completions. A few plays later Fat Hill dropped a pass intended for him on a deep post that was partially tipped. Johnson was able to pick up a third consecutive first down on a roll out run by the freshman. The passing continued, as Johnson threw a short slant to Zycarl Lewis for another first. Another scramble by Johnson picks up eight followed by a first down run by Mo Turner. A deep post to Hill is complete to the Charlotte 20 for a 20-yard gain. Johnnie Daniels gets a catch from Johnson to the Charlotte 3. Dagon Bruno checks in at QB and hands it off to Daniels for a three yard touchdown run with 5:14 on the 1st quarter scoreboard.

It's the third straight game Daniels has scored a TD. The Wave's 13-play drive had seven passes and six rushes. Johnson went 6-7 on the drive.

Tulane 7 - Charlotte 0

The 49ers start on their 25 again. After a first down, Charlotte is called for holding, then a dropped pass leads to a 2nd and 20. Good pressure by Tulane sending five sometimes. A long 3rd down has the 49er QB rolling out from pressure and the ball knocked from his hands by Warren Roberts Jr with the ball going out of bounds at the line of scrimmage. The 49ers punt from their own 32.

Tulane takes over at its 15 after the kick. Daniels gets a couple up the middle, then finishes off a first down with a 10-yard run. Eight yard completion to Garrett Mmahat, then a short pass to Anthony Brown-Stephens for another 1st at the Charlotte 46.

End of the 1st Quarter: Tulane 7 - Charlotte 0

The Wave begins with a short pass to Hill and an even shorter run by Daniels setting up a 3rd and 4. Daniels blows through the left side of the line for 15-yards and the 1st. But a blitz on the next play forces Johnson to throw a floater that only Charlotte sees and it's picked off and returned to the 49er 30-yard line.

It's Johnson's 4th interception of the year. Charlotte's first defensive turnover in four games.

A quick pass, then a run up the gut places the 49ers at their 43. A long pass to an open Niner fell incomplete at the Tulane 12. Good read on the screen pass stops Charlotte, setting up a third down, then a quick slant gets a first down at the Tulane 44. Then,a 44-yard run by the middle gets Charlotte a touchdown with 10:12 to go in the first half.

Tulane 7 - Charlotte 7

The ensuing kickoff had TJ Smith return it from two yards deep in the end zone and returning it past the Tulane 30, but Smith had the ball stripped from him on the tackle, leading to a second consecutive turnover by the Wave, this one at the Tulane 30.

A short pass picks up three, then a quarterback keeper loses the three gained, setting up a 3rd and 10. The Tulane defensive holds, as a fourth down pass falls incomplete, leading to 48-yard field goal to give Charlotte the lead with 8:39 to go in the 2nd period.

Charlotte 10 - Tulane 7

Making up for his error on the last kickoff return, TJ Smith took the ensuing kickoff in at the Tulane 5 and returned it the distance for a 95-yard touchdown run back. Smith broke a tackle at his own 25 that broke him free.

It's the fourth longest kickoff return in Tulane history.

Tulane 14 - Charlotte 10

The Niners start at their own 25 with 8:25 to go in the first half. A short pickup on first down, then another nice run picks up 11-yards and a 1st down at the Charlotte 40. Defensive lineman Jordan Crites was hurt on the play, then linebacker Makai Williams bursts through on the blitz and sacks the QB for a loss of 6. A screen play loses another three, Williams making the play again. On 3rd and 19 at their 31, the Charlotte quarterback buys time rolling out and completes a 31-yard pass to the Tulane 38. As the 49ers call a timeout with 5:30 to go in the 2nd quarter. An end around picks up 5. A sweep to the left picks up nothing, then an incomplete pass sets up a 3rd down. A pass interference penalty against Tulane puts the ball at the Wave 22. A deep post was wide open for the 22-yard touchdown pass with 4:01 to go in the 1st half.

This is the most points Charlotte has scored in a first half this season.

Charlotte 17 - Tulane 14

Brown-Stephens gets a decent return, but Tulane is called for holding, pushing the ball back to their own 12. A short run by DJ Dugar is followed by Johnson to Cam Roberts for a 1st down. Another short run by Dugar is followed by a short pass to Bredell Richardson setting up a 3rd and 3 for Tulane at its own 30 as the two-minute timeout is called. A two-yard pass is short of the 1st setting up a 4th and 1. Bruno comes to the line and Tulane is called for a false start. William Hudlow comes on for his first punt of the night, a 53-yarder. With 1:45 to go Charlotte takes over at their 20.

Two straight incomplete passes sets up a 3rd and 10 at their 20 with 1:34 to go. Tulane has their full complement of timeouts. But the quarterback scrambles for 18-yards to pick up the 1st. Another out pass gets it to the Tulane 45. A QB run up the gut picks up another 12. With 1:05 go to in the first half at the Tulane 33, a deep out is complete to the Tulane 16. Then a deep post is complete for a touchdown with :49 to go in the 2nd quarter.

Charlotte 24 - Tulane 14

Beginning at their 25, Tulane is called for a delay of game. Johnson runs for five, then throws his first deep pass, Brown-Stephens the recipient for 19-yards. A Daniels run picks up six and Tulane calls its first timeout with :22 on the 2nd quarter clock at their own 46. Johnson finds Turner out of the backfield to the 49er 34 with 13-second remaining. Turner runs it up the gut for 10 and Tulane calls its 2nd timeout with :09 to go at the Charlotte 24. An incomplete pass to the end zone to Brown-Stephens and with 3-seconds remaining, Cooper Helmke comes on for a 42-yard field goal. Charlotte calls its final timeout to try to ice the redshirt freshman, and it works, as the ball sails left no good.

Haltime: Charlotte 24 - Tulane 14

On SI Tulane First Half Analysis

Fourteen of Charlotte's points have come after Tulane turnovers. The Green Wave has punted once, scoring on one drive, missing a field goal on another, and turning the ball over on two. Johnson seems in a good rhythm, except for that interception he threw. However, deep passes are not part of the plan right now. While Charlotte is completing deep posts and out routes consistently, Johnson is mostly dinking and dunking until he had to throw deep on that final drive.

The Tulane defense is giving up chunk plays in chunks: a 32-yard reception, a 22-yard TD catch, an 18-yard TD reception, and a 44-yard touchdown run by Charlotte. The 49ers are also 5-of-8 on third down conversions in the first half.

The Tulane football team is behind Charlotte, 24-14 after the first 30-minutes of play.

The offense has shown some rhythm and mixed up plays well in half number one, but only has seven points to account for it, as TJ Smith's 95-yard kickoff return accounts for the other touchdown. The Tulane defense cannot stop Charlotte's mobile quarterback and have given up big plays.

First Half

1st Quarter

Tulane won the toss and deferred. Tulane comes in as the worst team in the country in giving up 3rd down conversions.

The 49ers took the ball at their 25. A big pass of 14-yards on a long out picks up a first on third down. The 49ers stalled at the Wave 42, punting to the Tulane 8.

On straight first down plays, quarterback Trace Johnson threw completions. A few plays later Fat Hill dropped a pass intended for him on a deep post that was partially tipped. Johnson was able to pick up a third consecutive first down on a roll out run by the freshman. The passing continued, as Johnson threw a short slant to Zycarl Lewis for another first. Another scramble by Johnson picks up eight followed by a first down run by Mo Turner. A deep post to Hill is complete to the Charlotte 20 for a 20-yard gain. Johnnie Daniels gets a catch from Johnson to the Charlotte 3. Dagon Bruno checks in at QB and hands it off to Daniels for a three yard touchdown run with 5:14 on the 1st quarter scoreboard.

It's the third straight game Daniels has scored a TD. The Wave's 13-play drive had seven passes and six rushes. Johnson went 6-7 on the drive.

Tulane 7 - Charlotte 0

The 49ers start on their 25 again. After a first down, Charlotte is called for holding, then a dropped pass leads to a 2nd and 20. Good pressure by Tulane sending five sometimes. A long 3rd down has the 49er QB rolling out from pressure and the ball knocked from his hands by Warren Roberts Jr with the ball going out of bounds at the line of scrimmage. The 49ers punt from their own 32.

Tulane takes over at its 15 after the kick. Daniels gets a couple up the middle, then finishes off a first down with a 10-yard run. Eight yard completion to Garrett Mmahat, then a short pass to Anthony Brown-Stephens for another 1st at the Charlotte 46.

End of the 1st Quarter: Tulane 7 - Charlotte 0

The Wave begins with a short pass to Hill and an even shorter run by Daniels setting up a 3rd and 4. Daniels blows through the left side of the line for 15-yards and the 1st. But a blitz on the next play forces Johnson to throw a floater that only Charlotte sees and it's picked off and returned to the 49er 30-yard line.

It's Johnson's 4th interception of the year. Charlotte's first defensive turnover in four games.

A quick pass, then a run up the gut places the 49ers at their 43. A long pass to an open Niner fell incomplete at the Tulane 12. Good read on the screen pass stops Charlotte, setting up a third down, then a quick slant gets a first down at the Tulane 44. Then,a 44-yard run by the middle gets Charlotte a touchdown with 10:12 to go in the first half.

Tulane 7 - Charlotte 7

The ensuing kickoff had TJ Smith return it from two yards deep in the end zone and returning it past the Tulane 30, but Smith had the ball stripped from him on the tackle, leading to a second consecutive turnover by the Wave, this one at the Tulane 30.

A short pass picks up three, then a quarterback keeper loses the three gained, setting up a 3rd and 10. The Tulane defensive holds, as a fourth down pass falls incomplete, leading to 48-yard field goal to give Charlotte the lead with 8:39 to go in the 2nd period.

Charlotte 10 - Tulane 7

Making up for his error on the last kickoff return, TJ Smith took the ensuing kickoff in at the Tulane 5 and returned it the distance for a 95-yard touchdown run back. Smith broke a tackle at his own 25 that broke him free.

It's the fourth longest kickoff return in Tulane history.

Tulane 14 - Charlotte 10

The Niners start at their own 25 with 8:25 to go in the first half. A short pickup on first down, then another nice run picks up 11-yards and a 1st down at the Charlotte 40. Defensive lineman Jordan Crites was hurt on the play, then linebacker Makai Williams bursts through on the blitz and sacks the QB for a loss of 6. A screen play loses another three, Williams making the play again. On 3rd and 19 at their 31, the Charlotte quarterback buys time rolling out and completes a 31-yard pass to the Tulane 38. As the 49ers call a timeout with 5:30 to go in the 2nd quarter. An end around picks up 5. A sweep to the left picks up nothing, then an incomplete pass sets up a 3rd down. A pass interference penalty against Tulane puts the ball at the Wave 22. A deep post was wide open for the 22-yard touchdown pass with 4:01 to go in the 1st half.

This is the most points Charlotte has scored in a first half this season.

Charlotte 17 - Tulane 14

Brown-Stephens gets a decent return, but Tulane is called for holding, pushing the ball back to their own 12. A short run by DJ Dugar is followed by Johnson to Cam Roberts for a 1st down. Another short run by Dugar is followed by a short pass to Bredell Richardson setting up a 3rd and 3 for Tulane at its own 30 as the two-minute timeout is called. A two-yard pass is short of the 1st setting up a 4th and 1. Bruno comes to the line and Tulane is called for a false start. William Hudlow comes on for his first punt of the night, a 53-yarder. With 1:45 to go Charlotte takes over at their 20.

Two straight incomplete passes sets up a 3rd and 10 at their 20 with 1:34 to go. Tulane has their full complement of timeouts. But the quarterback scrambles for 18-yards to pick up the 1st. Another out pass gets it to the Tulane 45. A QB run up the gut picks up another 12. With 1:05 go to in the first half at the Tulane 33, a deep out is complete to the Tulane 16. Then a deep post is complete for a touchdown with :49 to go in the 2nd quarter.

Charlotte 24 - Tulane 14

Beginning at their 25, Tulane is called for a delay of game. Johnson runs for five, then throws his first deep pass, Brown-Stephens the recipient for 19-yards. A Daniels run picks up six and Tulane calls its first timeout with :22 on the 2nd quarter clock at their own 46. Johnson finds Turner out of the backfield to the 49er 34 with 13-second remaining. Turner runs it up the gut for 10 and Tulane calls its 2nd timeout with :09 to go at the Charlotte 24. An incomplete pass to the end zone to Brown-Stephens and with 3-seconds remaining, Cooper Helmke comes on for a 42-yard field goal. Charlotte calls its final timeout to try to ice the redshirt freshman, and it works, as the ball sails left no good.

Haltime: Charlotte 24 - Tulane 14

On SI Tulane First Half Analysis

Fourteen of Charlotte's points have come after Tulane turnovers. The Green Wave has punted once, scoring on one drive, missing a field goal on another, and turning the ball over on two. Johnson seems in a good rhythm, except for that interception he threw. However, deep passes are not part of the plan right now. While Charlotte is completing deep posts and out routes consistently, Johnson is mostly dinking and dunking until he had to throw deep on that final drive.

The Tulane defense is giving up chunk plays in chunks: a 32-yard reception, a 22-yard TD catch, an 18-yard TD reception, and a 44-yard touchdown run by Charlotte. The 49ers are also 5-of-8 on third down conversions in the first half.