Tulane Trails UTSA at the Half, 21-13

Sign up for the weekly On Si Tulane Newsletter here .

The Tulane offense was its own worst enemy in the first half, as the Green Wave trail Texas-San Antonio at the half, 21 -13. In three consecutive possessions, the Wave turned the ball over after putting together impressive drives each of those possessions, leading to 14-points for the Roadrunners.

First Half

The Wave won the toss and deferred to the 2nd half.

Just five seconds into the game, UTSA quarterback Owen McGowan threw to the left flat where Tulane defensive back Anthony Rogers was playing the route, jumped it with a pick-six of 22-yards just 5-seconds into the game.

PICK SIX on the first play of the game 🚨



📺 ESPNU x @American_Conf pic.twitter.com/iKofNAKByA — CFP (@CFBPlayoff) October 25, 2026

Tulane 7 - UTSA 0

On the next Roadrunner series, UTSA was more conservative play-calling, and Tulane pressure caused all sorts of issues, including an Ed Smith IV sack on a third down, leading to a punt by UTSA.

On the Wave's first official possession, quarterback Trace Johnson went 0-for, as the Greenies went three and out. Johnson was off on both of his passes.

After a fair catch interference by the Tulane special teams, UTSA started at their own 44 and drove down the field picking up three first downs on chunk plays. The Roadrunners are going no huddle all the way, topping it off with a direct snap to running back A'Marion Peterson for the touchdown.

Tulane 7 - UTSA 7

A run up the middle and a wide receiver screen earned the Wave a 3rd and 7. Johnson surveyed the field and ran for 9 to pick up the first down at the TU 37. Two plays later a bullet to Oliver Mitchell Jr picked up another first down. A fly pattern downfield was perfectly thrown and even more perfectly caught by Bredell Richardson at the UTSA 23. Two plays later, Johnson runs the option right and makes a bad toss back to Jamauri McClure that is recovered by the Roadrunners at their own 44.

UTSA drove the field, converting three third downs along the way, including another touchdown run by Peterson.

UTSA 14 - Tulane 7

End of the 1st Quarter: UTSA 14 - Tulane 7

On the second play of the second quarter, Johnson found receiver Garrett Mmahat deep down the middle for 56-yards with the senior stumbling after catching the ball the Roadrunner 18. A Fat Hill completion with an ensuing penalty pushes the ball to the UTSA, but a Johnnie Daniels rush to the left has Daniels lose the ball into the end zone where it is recovered by the Roadrunners. That's back-to-back possessions where Tulane has fumbled the ball on drives that could have produced points.

The Roadrunners go three and out, though, A line drive punt settles into Jaylin Lucas' hands at the Tulane 34 returning it to the 38.

But, for the third straight possession, the Green Wave gives up the ball, this time on a double reverse that was disrupted by the defensive front of UTSA, forcing a fumble recovered by the Roadrunners in Tulane territory.

UTSA drove straight down field with quarterback McGowan running in for the touchdown with 4:23 to go in the first half. Three Tulane turnovers have led to 14-points for the Roadrunners.

UTSA 21 - Tulane 7

Another Tulane possession sees the Green Wave move quickly down field with an impressive pass from Johnson tight end Cameron Roberts and another beauty to Hill. Two dropped passes led to a Cooper Helmke 38-yard field goal with 1:38 to go in the first half.

UTSA 21 - Tulane 10

The Road runners begin their final drive of the 1st half at their own 25 with 1:38 to go in the second quarter. A run by quarterback McGowan gains 17. A run up the gut gains 15, then heavy pressure forces an interception by Rogers at the Tulane 32. It is the cornerback's second interception of the game.

With just over a minute to go in the first half, the Tulane offense has to move it up field quickly. An injury to tackle Ryan Mickow brought things to a halt, as redshirt junior was carted off the field favoring his left leg. Short passes gets the Wave to the UTSA 46, facing a 3rd and 7 with 29-seconds to go in the 2nd quarter. A deep post to Michell gets the ball to the UTSA 29. An interference penalty against the Roadrunners places the ball at the UTSA 15 with 11-seconds on the clock. A shot at the end zone falls incomplete, leading to another Helmke field goal from 33-yards out to end the first half.

UTSA 21 - Tulane 13

End of the 1st Half: UTSA 21 - Tulane 13

On SI Tulane 1st Half Analysis

The Green Wave offense shot itself in the foot in this first half. Three straight possessions, three straight fumbles. Add to that at least three drops by Johnson's receivers and you've got a recipe for disaster. Because of two interceptions by Rogers, one a pick-six, Tulane is still within one possession and they receive the second half kickoff.

UTSA Tulane Total Yards 172 197 Passing Yards 70 196 Rushing Yards 102 1 Penalties 3-27 yards 4-45 yards Ave per completion 7.8 yards 13.1 yards Ave per rush 5.1 yards 0.1 yards Red zone 3-3 2-3