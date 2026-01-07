Tulane Transfer Portal Updates: January 7th, 2026

We're only just beginning with portal news and updates during this portal season. Stay tuned for daily Noon updates during the transfer period regarding the changing environment surrounding the NCAA Football Transfer Portal.

RB Jaylin Lucas | FROM Florida State TO Tulane

The former Hoosier and Seminole hailing from Houma, Louisiana, stands at 5'9 and 173-lbs. The junior is entering his fifth year of college ball, playing his first two years at Indiana where he attained 271-yards on 49 carries, 275-yards on 67 carries, and he averaged 5.5 and 4.1-yards per carry in his respective 2022 and 2023 seasons. He also carried a pair of TDs across both years.

He didn't play much in his first year at FSU. He had missed a majority of the season with a season-ending injury early in the year. He would see some time in his 2025 tenure, earning 160-yards on 27 carries, boosting his average to 5.9-yards per carry.

His most important metric by far is his special teams contribution. During his Indiana tenure, he attempted 22 kickoff returns for both years, averaging 581.5-yards and 1.5 touchdowns across the two years. He couldn't find the same success in his most recent year but remained efficient, grabbing 221-yards on nine returns.

DL Santana Hopper | FROM Tulane TO Colorado

Junior Defensive Lineman, Santana Hopper, weighs in at 6'2, 265-lbs, originally from Shelby, North Carolina.

Hopper played three years of FCS ball before he transfered to Tulane for the 2025 season. Since 2023, he's averaged 33 total tackles, 16.7 solo tackles, 4.3 sacks, and 0.7 forced fumbles in his two seasons at App State and his only year at Tulane.

DL Tre'von McAlpine | FROM Tulane TO Kansas

The second junior defensive lineman on our list comes in at 6'3, 305-lbs from Saraland, Alabama

McAlpine played his first three years of football at Texas Tech, where he averaged 16 total tackles, 9.5 solo tackles, and 1.25 sacks in his last two years.

His play saw an instant jump in quality, setting career highs in all previously mentioned categories aside from sacks. He totaled 35 tackles, 21 solo tackles, and 1 sack.

DB Jahiem Johnson | FROM Tulane TO Arkansas

Jahiem Johnson is a sophomore defensive back from Hammond, Louisiana. The second year talent is 6'0, 189-lbs.

Johnson didn't play much in his first year, but made a massive jump in his second. The DB made 42 total tackles, 32 solo tackles, 9 passes defended, 1 FF, and 4 interceptions.

The Green Wave DB was a stud in the Tulane secondary.

PK Durkin | FROM Tulane TO Florida

Freshman kicker Patrick Durkin played two seasons at Tulane. Not playing his first year, Durkin capitalized on his time his second year. He made 25 of his 28 field goals, making 6-7 from 20-29, 12-12 from 30-39, 3-3 from 40-49, and 4-6 from 50-59.

Durkin has a helluva leg that’s not just powerful, but accurate. A nice cherry on top for the Jon Sumrall Tulane package.

P Alec Clark | FROM Tulane TO Florida

The Australian punter has played three years of college football. The Aussie began his career at Marshal, where he’d punt 55 times, averaging 42.3-yards per punt with a long of 67-yards.

He improved further in his following year at Tulane. He would punt seven less times at 48, but he would score a higher average at 46.5-yards per punt with a season high of 70-yards.