Tulane Two-Digit Favorite over Charlotte Friday
Sign up for the weekly On Si Tulane Newsletter here.
Tulane 2026 Football Schedule
Opponent
Time/Date
Result
Score
Record
at Duke
2:30PM, 9/5
L
17-3
0-1
Sou Alabama
6PM, 9/12
W
28-24
1-1
@ K-State
11AM, 9/19
L
31-20
1-2
Sou Miss
6PM, 9/26
W
24-21
2-2
OPEN
10/3
--
--
--
@ Army
11AM, 10/10
L
20-17
2-3 (0-1)
Memphis
6:30PM, 10/16
W
31-17
3-3 (1-1)
UTSA
7PM, 10/24
L
42-19
3-4 (1-2)
@ Charlotte
6PM, 10/30
Tulsa
11AM, 11/7
@ Rice
TBD, 11/14
Nor Texas
TBD, 11/21
@ Sou Fla
TBD, 11/28
For the first time this year, the Tulane football team finds itself a double-digit favorite on the road, as the Green Wave travel to North Carolina to take on the Charlotte 49ers. Game time set for 6:00 p.m. CT at Jerry Richardson Stadium.
The Wave is coming off what head coach Will Hall called a "butt whuppin'" on Saturday after their 42-19 loss to UTSA. The Green Wave is now 3-4 overall, 1-2 in American Conference play. Charlotte is 1-6 on the season, and the same 1-2 in league play as the Wave.
Reaction after Loss to the Roadrunners
The Wave's loss to the Roadrunners on Saturday has fostered some negative feedback amongst some on social media, demanding changes within the Tulane football program and beyond.
After the game Saturday, freshman quarterback Trace Johnson spoke. During his response about the team going into the locker room at halftime down by a score, he talked about believing they could continue that comeback, then volunteered this about his head coach.
"Everyone in that locker room believes," Johnson told the media. "We believe in Coach Hall, we do. I love that guy. He loves every person in that locker room. Win, lose, tie, he loves everybody, and we believe in him. We're gonna go to Charlotte on Friday and we're gonna win. So no one's down there losing their cool, freaking out. Obviously, everyone is very mad about it, but we still believe in this program."
Scouting Charlotte
Even though the 49ers are coming off their first win of the season and their first league win since November 30, 2024 when Charlotte beat UAB, they know all to well about getting blown out this season:
- 32-point loss to then-#9 Ole Miss
- 27-point defeat at home against Louisiana
- 51-point thumping by Memphis in Charlotte
- 40-point clubbing at the hands of North Texas
The Niners snapped their 15-game losing streak that stretched back through almost all of 2025 with a 38-31 victory at Temple. New starting quarterback Conner Harrell threw for 281-yards and a pair of touchdowns in that victory. Running back Henry Rutledge rushed for 123 yards against the Owls. He also cleared the century mark in that loss to Memphis three weeks ago.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.