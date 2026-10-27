Tulane Two-Digit Favorite over Charlotte Friday

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Tulane 2026 Football Schedule

Opponent Time/Date Result Score Record at Duke 2:30PM, 9/5 L 17-3 0-1 Sou Alabama 6PM, 9/12 W 28-24 1-1 @ K-State 11AM, 9/19 L 31-20 1-2 Sou Miss 6PM, 9/26 W 24-21 2-2 OPEN 10/3 -- -- -- @ Army 11AM, 10/10 L 20-17 2-3 (0-1) Memphis 6:30PM, 10/16 W 31-17 3-3 (1-1) UTSA 7PM, 10/24 L 42-19 3-4 (1-2) @ Charlotte 6PM, 10/30 Tulsa 11AM, 11/7 @ Rice TBD, 11/14 Nor Texas TBD, 11/21 @ Sou Fla TBD, 11/28

For the first time this year, the Tulane football team finds itself a double-digit favorite on the road, as the Green Wave travel to North Carolina to take on the Charlotte 49ers. Game time set for 6:00 p.m. CT at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

Tulane-Charlotte Odds - By clicking on the image, you will be taken to the DraftKings website. | DraftKings.com

The Wave is coming off what head coach Will Hall called a "butt whuppin'" on Saturday after their 42-19 loss to UTSA. The Green Wave is now 3-4 overall, 1-2 in American Conference play. Charlotte is 1-6 on the season, and the same 1-2 in league play as the Wave.

Reaction after Loss to the Roadrunners

The Wave's loss to the Roadrunners on Saturday has fostered some negative feedback amongst some on social media, demanding changes within the Tulane football program and beyond.

After the game Saturday, freshman quarterback Trace Johnson spoke. During his response about the team going into the locker room at halftime down by a score, he talked about believing they could continue that comeback, then volunteered this about his head coach.

"Everyone in that locker room believes," Johnson told the media. "We believe in Coach Hall, we do. I love that guy. He loves every person in that locker room. Win, lose, tie, he loves everybody, and we believe in him. We're gonna go to Charlotte on Friday and we're gonna win. So no one's down there losing their cool, freaking out. Obviously, everyone is very mad about it, but we still believe in this program."

Scouting Charlotte

Even though the 49ers are coming off their first win of the season and their first league win since November 30, 2024 when Charlotte beat UAB, they know all to well about getting blown out this season:

32-point loss to then-#9 Ole Miss

27-point defeat at home against Louisiana

51-point thumping by Memphis in Charlotte

40-point clubbing at the hands of North Texas

The Niners snapped their 15-game losing streak that stretched back through almost all of 2025 with a 38-31 victory at Temple. New starting quarterback Conner Harrell threw for 281-yards and a pair of touchdowns in that victory. Running back Henry Rutledge rushed for 123 yards against the Owls. He also cleared the century mark in that loss to Memphis three weeks ago.

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