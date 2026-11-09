Tulane Underdogs to Rice on Saturday

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The Tulane football team is on the road Saturday in Houston against Rice and oddsmakers are saying it'll be the Owls who will be victorious, with DraftKings putting Rice at a 2.5-point advantage.

Tulane-Rice Odds - By clicking on the image you will be taken to the DraftKings website. | DraftKings.com

It's only the second time the Owls have been favored this season. The only other time Rice was the team giving away the points was their season-opening game against Houston Christian out of the Southland Conference, the same league that has Nicholls, Southeastern, McNeese, and Northwestern State as its football-playing members.

The Green Wave was trounced at home on Saturday by Tulsa, 60-10, dropping the Wave to 4-5 on the year and eliminating any chance they had at making it a fifth straight trip to the American Conference championship game. The loss placed the Wave at 2-3 in league games.

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See The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly from the Tulsa game here.

Rice is 1-8 on the year and hasn't won a Conference game this season in five tries.

Scouting the Owls

The Owls are a run-first offense, utilizing what's called a "gun-choice" option attack. Instead of lining up under center the offense operates out of the shotgun or pistol, similar to a triple option that Army employs. Rice averages 270-yards per game on the ground, while barely throwing the ball, putting up around 93-yards a game through the air.

Transfer quarterback Jacurri Brown leads the team in rushing, with 686-yards on the ground, and passing, with 478-yards through the air. An ankle injury kept him from being 100% for the Florida Atlantic game. Freshman Gael Ochoa lead the Owls to 49-points in their loss to FAU, accounting for 325-yards and five rushing scores.

In their eight losses this year, Rice has averaged giving up almost 38-points per game, including the last two contests at Florida Atlantic and North Texas, where the Owls surrendered 51 and 52-points respectively. Their closest loss was at home against UTSA, falling 16-14 to the Roadrunners.