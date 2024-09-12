Tulane Volleyball Concludes San Diego State Invitational With Dominant Victory
Led by an 18-kill performance via graduate Sami Jacobs, the Tulane Green Wave volleyball team wrapped up the San Diego State Invitational with a 3-1 victory over SDSU.
The Aztecs opened the tournament in sunny Southern California on a roll, winning back-to-back matches against DePaul and Portland State, before being knocked off by the Green Wave.
Tulane sophomore Zoe Rachow secured an ace with the final point of the competitive first set against SDSU and led the team with 25 assists. The Chula Vista, California, native has racked up a plethora of playing time through her first two collegiate seasons, appearing in 91 sets and 28 matches as a freshman last year.
The Green Wave used the momentum gained from the back-and-forth first set to garner a 25-21 set-two victory over the Aztecs. SDSU’s last-ditch efforts to keep it close came up short, as Tulane secured the win and improved to 3-3 on the season.
Junior Sabrina Skyers skyrocketed up the American Athletic Conference’s leaderboard for hitting percentage after an impressive performance in the weekend’s tournament. Skyers secured seven kills on the attack for the Green Wave in Saturday’s match against the Aztecs, while also racking up three block assists.
Jacobs led the Green Wave in the attack category with a lights-out performance on the court in Saturday’s contest. The Alabama transfer secured 18 kills, 11 digs and two assists in the victory.
Jacobs has proven to be a talented pickup from the transfer portal for the Green Wave so far this season. Before kicking off her collegiate career in Tuscaloosa in 2021, Jacobs was a high school standout at Prosper High School in Prosper, Texas. The talented outside hitter tallied 1,000 career kills and was named All-State three times during her time at Prosper. She was also named an Under Armour All-American and All-Region in 2020.
With talented pieces located throughout the roster, the Green Wave have an opportunity to put together an impressive season under third-year head coach Jordana Price. Before Tulane hired Price as the program’s 10th head coach, she spent five seasons at Florida State coaching up many talented athletes and leading the Seminoles to multiple top-25 marks.
The Green Wave return to New Orleans, Louisiana, for the team’s first regular season home games of the season on Friday, Sept. 13. Tulane hosts the Green Wave Classic, facing the likes of Mississippi State on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT, Grambling State on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT and wrap up the tournament against ULM on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT. All matches during the Green Wave Classic will be broadcast live on ESPN+.