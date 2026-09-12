Tulane vs USA Gametime Temps, Meme, & Mardi Gras Unis, and More
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Tulane 2026 Football Schedule
If you are on a mobile device, turn it sideways so you can see all five columns.
Opponent
Date
Result
Score
Record
at Duke
9/5
L
17-3
0-1
South AL
9/12
@ K-State
9/19
Sou Miss
9/26
OPEN
10/3
--
--
--
@ Army
10/10
Memphis
10/16
UTSA
10/24
@ Charlotte
10/30
Tulsa
11/7
@ Rice
11/14
Nor Texas
11/21
@ Sou Fla
11/27
The home opener for the Tulane football team is set for a mid-evening kickoff, and, according to AccuWeather, you might want to bring along some sort of shower protection.
Whether it's Mobile or New Orleans, both South Alabama and the home-standing Green Wave are used to this kind of weather in mid-September.
According to AccuWeather.com, gametime temperatures will be around 84-degrees tonight for the 6:00 p.m. CT kickoff. Humidity will be up there, around the 78% mark.
Meanwhile, you might want to bring your rain gear. AccuWeather is predicting a greater than 30% chance of precipitation at game time, increasing to near 50% by the end of the contest.
Pregame Meme
As is our custom, we bring to you the meme we have created and posted to our various social media channels, along with a title or two to go along with it.
Tulane City Edition Unis
After revealing this year's version of the Tulane City Edition uniforms a month ago, the Green Wave will wear them in real life tonight.
In case you didn't know, the Mardi Gras-themed unis are a direct poke at Mobile, the home of South Alabama. The Alabama city is proud of the fact that they have the oldest Mardi Gras celebration in the United States, with theirs starting in 1703. The city of New Orleans is equally as proud of doing Mardi Gras in, what they would call, the right way for three centuries,
Thus wearing uniforms that celebrate Mardi Gras when South Alabama is in the building is apropos.
Series with USA
The all-time series has Tulane owning the edge in the four games these two teams have played, 3-1. The Green Wave has won each of the last thee meetings, including last year's 33-31 victory in September in Mobile. Of the four games, all have been close, except the 2023 matchup, which had the Wave earning a 37-17 victory.
Tidbits from our Notebook
- Tulane hasn't opened a season with a loss in five years. In 2021, the Green Wave visited #2 Oklahoma and lost to the Sooners, coming up just short in a 40-35 Oklahoma victory. By the way, you might remember that game was originally supposed to be in New Orleans, but was moved to Norman because of Hurricane Ida.
- The three points scored by the Wave vs. Duke last week was the lowest point total for a Tulane team since getting shut out a decade ago against Temple.
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Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.