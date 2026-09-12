Tulane vs USA Gametime Temps, Meme, & Mardi Gras Unis, and More

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Tulane 2026 Football Schedule

If you are on a mobile device, turn it sideways so you can see all five columns.

Opponent Date Result Score Record at Duke 9/5 L 17-3 0-1 South AL 9/12 @ K-State 9/19 Sou Miss 9/26 OPEN 10/3 -- -- -- @ Army 10/10 Memphis 10/16 UTSA 10/24 @ Charlotte 10/30 Tulsa 11/7 @ Rice 11/14 Nor Texas 11/21 @ Sou Fla 11/27

The home opener for the Tulane football team is set for a mid-evening kickoff, and, according to AccuWeather, you might want to bring along some sort of shower protection.

Whether it's Mobile or New Orleans, both South Alabama and the home-standing Green Wave are used to this kind of weather in mid-September.



Tulane vs USA Wx - By clicking on the image, you'll be taken to AccuWeather's page for New Orleans tonight. | Accuweather.com

According to AccuWeather.com, gametime temperatures will be around 84-degrees tonight for the 6:00 p.m. CT kickoff. Humidity will be up there, around the 78% mark.



Meanwhile, you might want to bring your rain gear. AccuWeather is predicting a greater than 30% chance of precipitation at game time, increasing to near 50% by the end of the contest.

Pregame Meme

As is our custom, we bring to you the meme we have created and posted to our various social media channels, along with a title or two to go along with it.

Green Wave Outmuscling Jags | On SI Tulane - Doug Joubert

Tulane City Edition Unis

Get up it’s City Edition game day, Greenies!



🆚: South Alabama

⏰: 6:00 PM

🏟️: Yulman Stadium

📻: 106.7 The Ticket

📺: ESPN+

🎟️: https://t.co/5nWOHEQHtR#UptownFootball | #AIE pic.twitter.com/XWBgC2Evs0 — Tulane Football (@GreenWaveFB) September 12, 2026

After revealing this year's version of the Tulane City Edition uniforms a month ago, the Green Wave will wear them in real life tonight.

In case you didn't know, the Mardi Gras-themed unis are a direct poke at Mobile, the home of South Alabama. The Alabama city is proud of the fact that they have the oldest Mardi Gras celebration in the United States, with theirs starting in 1703. The city of New Orleans is equally as proud of doing Mardi Gras in, what they would call, the right way for three centuries,

Thus wearing uniforms that celebrate Mardi Gras when South Alabama is in the building is apropos.

Series with USA

The all-time series has Tulane owning the edge in the four games these two teams have played, 3-1. The Green Wave has won each of the last thee meetings, including last year's 33-31 victory in September in Mobile. Of the four games, all have been close, except the 2023 matchup, which had the Wave earning a 37-17 victory.

Tidbits from our Notebook

- Tulane hasn't opened a season with a loss in five years. In 2021, the Green Wave visited #2 Oklahoma and lost to the Sooners, coming up just short in a 40-35 Oklahoma victory. By the way, you might remember that game was originally supposed to be in New Orleans, but was moved to Norman because of Hurricane Ida.

- The three points scored by the Wave vs. Duke last week was the lowest point total for a Tulane team since getting shut out a decade ago against Temple.