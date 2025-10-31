Tulane vs UTSA FINAL: UTSA 48 - Tulane26 Stats and 2nd Half Plays
UTSA 31 - Tulane 12 to begin the 2nd half
Texas-San Antonio deferred after winning the toss. They begin at their 25 after a touchback. An 11-yard pass puts the Road Runners at their own 36. Santana Hopper makes a great stop on all-star back Robert Henry for a 2-yard loss. Seven-yard pass sets up a 3rd and 5 at UTSA's 41. A blown coverage on a sprint route on the outside picks up 35-yards to the Tulane 29. False start on UTSA. Henry picks up 5. He's up to 9-rushes for 81 yards. Now 2nd and 10, a quick slant to the inside picks up the first down to the Tulane 12. Henry tries the outside, but Tulane pursues for a 3-yard loss. AN END AROUND, WIDE RECEIVER WILL HENDERSON FIND THE CORNER AND RUNS IN FROM 15-YARDS FOR THE TOUCHDOWN. ESPN announcers say, "And the rout is on."
UTSA 38 - Tulane 12 10:08 to go in the 3rd quarter
A short kickoff gets Tulane to their 35. Retzlaff's passes still looking off, missing his receiver down the left seam on 1st down. Javin Gordon picks up 4 on 2nd down. Third and six, TU at their own 39. Retzlaff completes a 20-yard comebacker to the UTSA 41. Six yard run by Retzlaff to the UTSA 36. A curl route picks up 10-yards. Then, Retzlaff throws an interception into triple coverage (under throwing his receiver). It's his third interception of the year, all three coming in the last two games. UTSA begins at its own 41.
Bad snap is still recovered by UTSA. Ball bouncing the Road Runners' way. Loss of 9. Henry gets nothing on 2nd down. Third and 19 from their own 32, and UTSA picks up 2-yards and fumbles out of bounds. UTSA punts to the Tulane 28.
Brandon Sullivan is in at quarterback for Tulane with 5:53 to go in the third quarter. First down play is a pass in the flat for no gain. Then, Sullivan is rushed out of the pocket, gaining three. Third down has Sullivan rolling out and completing a twenty yard pass. Then Sullivan picks up 7 on a scramble. THEN TULANE WIDE RECEIVER JIMMY CALLOWAY ON THE END AROUND FLEA FLICKER THROWS A 42-YARD BOMB TO OMARI HAYES FOR THE TOUCHDOWN.
UTSA 38 - Tulane 19 3:26 to go in the 3rd quarter
An attempted onside kick is pushed too far and knocked out of bounds by UTSA at their own 37. Super open field tackle by L.J. Green stops Henry for no gain. Out pass picks up five. 3rd and five for UTSA at their own 42. Completion for a first down to the 47. A twenty-six yard completion to his tight end is wide open again against the TU defense. Henry picks up one, then a loss of five yards on a wide receiver screen ends the 3rd quarter.
UTSA 38 - Tulane 19 End of the 3rd quarter
On a 3rd and 14 at the Tulane 30, a middle screen goes incomplete. The Green Wave special teams blocked the 48 yard attempted field goal, but was called offsides. MICHAEL PETRO HITS A 43-YARD FIELD GOAL.
UTSA 41 - Tulane 19 14:44 to go in the 4th quarter
Short kickoff and a shorter return gets TU to their own 19. UTSA rushes five and sacks Sullivan for a two-yard loss. Then, a screen loses three more, setting up a 3rd and 15. Tulane then commits a false start. 3rd and 20 at their own 9. A Sullivan scramble picks up 10. 4th and 10. Alec Clark boots the ball to the UTSA 26. A nine-yard return sets up the Road Runners at their own 35 with 12:57 to go in the game.
UTSA pass picks up eight, then a run for a first down for UTSA to their own 47. First down run loses six, then an short pass sets up a third and nine for UTSA at their own 48 with 10 minutes to go. Another wide open receiver for the Road Runners, but pass interference is called on UTSA on a pick play. So, 3rd and 24, the pass comes up short. UTSA punts to TU and the return loses six. Tulane takes over at their own 7 with 8:44 to go in the game.
Sullivan goes for it all down the right sideline, but falls incomplete, but UTSA is called for roughing the passer. Tulane with a 1st and 10 at their own 27. Sullivan throws an interception, but another UTSA pass interference penalty gives the Green Wave the ball at their own 37. On a short reception, a face mask penalty is called on the Road Runners. Tulane now at the UTSA 41. A 24-yard pass gets Tulane to the UTSA 17. A short run, then BRENDAN SULLIVAN THROWS A 15-YARD FADE TO TRE SHACKELFORD FOR A TOUCHDOWN.
UTSA 41 - Tulane 26 7:10 to go in the 4th quarter
UTSA starts at its own 25 after the touchback on the kickoff. Another completion and a missed tackle picks up 20 for the Road Runners. Henry picks up a long three. Clock running with under six minutes to go in the game. Henry picks up another five, setting up a 3rd and 2. No gain on 3rd. UTSA goes for it on 4th and 2 at their own 47, and pick it up with the tight end over the middle for 11 yards. A short run gets it to the Tulane 21, then another run picks up another UTSA 1st down at the Tulane 21 as the two-minute timeout shows up.
UTSA 41 - Tulane 26 2:00 to go in the 4th quarter
On a 2nd and 6 from the Tulane 17, a run up the middle gains nothing, and Tulane calls their second timeout. 1:51 to go in the 4th. An apparent touchdown is called back for offsetting penalties. So 3rd and 6 with 1:45 to go in the game. SAME PLAY PICKS UP A 17-YARD TOUCHDOWN FOR WILL HENDERSON.
UTSA 48 - Tulane 26 1:40 to go in the 4th quarter
A short return gets Tulane to its 35. 1:23 to go in the game. Sullivan on a rollout run to gain seven. Then Sullivan ends Tulane's chances throwing an interception over the middle at the TU 49. It's the third INT by the Road Runner D.
UTSA ends in the victory formation. 48-points is the most ever given up by a Jon Sumrall team.
FINAL SCORE: UTSA 48 - Tulane 26
Statistic
Tulane
UTSA
Total Yards
434
523
Passing Yards
299
391
Rushing Yards
135
132
Penalties
6-36
10-116
1st Downs
24
28
3rd Down Efficiency
6-10
5-11
4th Down Efficiency
0-1
1-1
Total Plays
61
69
Red Zone
3-4
6-6
Yards per Play
7.1
7.6
Time of Possession
23:05
36:55
Fumbles-Lost
2-1
2-0
Sacks
0
1 - 2 yds