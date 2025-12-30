Tulane Wide Receiver Tre Shackelford Accepts Invitation To 2026 Hula Bowl

Tulane wide out Tre Shackelford has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2026 Hula Bowl, the organization recently announced



Shackelford, a wide receiver in his first season at Tulane after transferring from Washington State, ended his 2025 season with 13 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown. Between his time at Austin Peay (2021-23), Washington State (2024) and Tulane (2025), Shackelford totaled 85 catches for 1220 yards and eight touchdowns while playing in 49 games.



About the Hula Bowl



The Hula Bowl is the nation’s premier College Football All-Star Game dedicated to Seniors-only. The Hula Bowl is an event where all NFL, UFL and CFL teams will be represented by their top scouts during Hula Bowl week practices. Players will have a unique opportunity for one-on -one interviews with teams.



Athletes chosen to participate in the Hula Bowl are selected by the Hula Bowl Selection Committee. This committee is made up of former College and Professional football players and coaches. The invitations are primarily based on an athletes potential to make a professional football team roster. Scouts representing from the NFL, UFL and CFL teams are invited to provide their input for athletes that they may want to see in the Hula Bowl game for additional evaluation.



The game will be played this season on Saturday, January 10, 2026 at 11 a.m. at Spec Martin Memorial Stadium in DeLand, Florida. The stadium is where the Stetson Hatters play their home games and was the filming location for the 1998 film The Waterboy starring Adam Sandler. In the film, the stadium depicted the home field of the fictional South Central Louisiana State Mud Dogs.

Courtesy Tulane Athletics