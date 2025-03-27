Tulane Will Compete for New NIL Opportunity in College Basketball Crown
As the Tulane Green Wave men’s basketball team gets set to compete in the inaugural College Basketball Crown next week, they’ll have a shot at a first-of-its-kind NIL opportunity should they make it far in the tournament.
While the Green Wave (19-14) were snubbed from the NIT, they’re arguably in a better position with a shot at growing their team’s name, image, and likeness funds.
The Vivid Seats Ambassador Program, presented by Vivid Seats, launched an NIL initiative that will reward the tournament’s top four finishing teams with brand ambassador deals that total $500,000 in NIL compensation.
The two semifinalists will receive a $50,000 NIL package each, the runner-up will receive $100,000, and the first-ever champion of the College Crown will see a $300,000 reward.
Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace and the tournament’s official ticketing provider.
The program highlights the tournament’s commitment to enhancing the experience of the college basketball postseason that the Green Wave are set to participate in as one of 16 teams now fighting for a title and an NIL prize.
Chief Commercial Officer Geoff Lester spoke in the press release about the pioneering NIL initiative.
“We’re thrilled to pioneer this new chapter in collegiate athletics,” Lester said. “At Vivid Seats, our business revolves around seamlessly connecting fans to the live events they love. This unique NIL ambassador program is a natural extension of that mission—empowering student-athletes to inspire fans, elevate their brands, and ultimately bring audiences closer to the moments that matter most, both on and off the court.”
The athletes on the four top teams will engage as brand ambassadors for Vivid Seats and will receive opportunities to leverage their name, image, and likeness through various marketing campaigns and social media activations.
Tulane will face off against the USC Trojans (16-17) in the first round of the new tournament on April 1.
Per data provided by Vivid Seats, the Green Wave are featured in the hottest first-round matchup, and average tickets to the contest at MGM Grand Arena are selling for $111, with deals starting at $17.
With the level of exposure that the postseason opportunity provides, the prize purse gives additional incentive for the Green Wave to fight for funds, as the team has seen several stars enter the transfer portal prior to the tournament.
All-AAC freshman Kam Williams, redshirt freshman guard Mari Jordan, and leading scorer Kaleb Banks have all entered the portal following the end of the 2024 college basketball season.
While not explicitly for NIL opportunities, such is the name of the game in college sports, and the College Crown presents a unique one for Tulane to capitalize on.