Tulane Women Back Home this Afternoon in AAC Play

Fresh off a 71-58 victory at Temple on Tuesday, the Tulane women’s basketball team returns home to host UAB Saturday afternoon. Tip-off against the Blazers is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. in Fogelman Arena. The game will stream on ESPN+ and can be heard on WRBH 88.3 FM or through the Varsity Network App.

Tulane and UAB Go Back a Ways

This will be the 37th all-time meeting between UAB and Tulane in a series that dates back to 1980. The Green Wave holds the all-time series lead 24-12, but the Blazers have won two of the last three meetings since joining the American and three of the last four overall dating back to both programs competing in Conference USA. Despite UAB’s recent success, Tulane holds the edge with six wins in the last nine contests dating back to 2010. The programs met twice last season with the home team claiming each game. The first contest was a Wave win in New Orleans on February 1, 2025, by a 72-55 margin. Just over a month later on March 4, UAB defended its home court with a 66-64 win.

The Blazers enter the contest at 7-10 overall and 0-5 in conference play. On Wednesday, UAB fell 76-56 in Houston to Rice. UAB boasts a scoring offense of 71.1 while shooting 43.3 percent overall and 35.0 percent beyond the arc. The Blazers have struggled on the glass, however, with 35.2 rebounds per game. Calli Smallwood is the leading scorer for the Blazers with 13.5 points per game. Monae’ Duffy tops the boards at 7.9, and Sofia Munoz dishes 4.2 assists per game while leading on defense with 1.2 steals per game. Randy Norton is in his 13th season as the head coach of UAB, and he touts a 218-169 record.

TU Searching for Two-in-a-Row

Fresh off the win against Temple, Tulane aims to notch a second consecutive win for the first time this season. The Wave has a scoring offense of 69.9 with a 41.3 percent shooting clip. Tulane leads the conference in assists at 15.6 and ranks fourth in the league with 40.06 rebounds per game. Tulane denies 3.8 shots per game, third in the American. A trio of Tulane players score in double figures with Kanija Daniel leading at 12.0 per game, 17th in the conference. Mecailin Marshall (10.6) and Amira Mabry (10.5) join Daniel in double-digits. Kendall Sneed runs the point with 4.4 helpers per game, fifth in the conference. Dyllan Hanna tops the boards at 7.0, 11th in the league. Hanna and Daniel lead the way with blocking, posting 1.41 and 0.94 per game, respectively. Hanna ranks second in the conference with Daniel in eighth to make Tulane the only team in the league with two players in the top eight of the conference for blocking.

Hanna recorded her 500th career rebound in the contest at Temple on Tuesday. She is the third Wave player to reach the marker this season, joining CC Mays and Mabry.

Green Wave D Hitting Hard

Since the turn of conference play, Tulane’s defense has been operating on another level. In league games, Tulane is third in the conference with a scoring defense of 63.6. The Wave is second in the conference for both field goal and three-point percentage defense with marks of 37.7 and 26.2 percent, respectively.

Of the three double-digit scorers against the Owls on Tuesday, two were freshmen. Shiloh Kimpson recorded 11 points for her first-career game in double figures. Marshall netted 17 points, her third consecutive game in double-digits. The performance lifted Marshall’s scoring clip to second on the team, and her scoring mark in conference play jumped to 13.4, which is 16th in the league and best among freshmen.

Tulane will get a bye from conference play during the midweek slate and have a full week before hitting the court again. Next up for the Wave is a trip to Houston, Texas, to face conference-leader Rice on Saturday, January 24. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. with the game streaming on ESPN+.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics