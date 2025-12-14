Tulane Women Back Home this Afternoon vs UNO

The Tulane University women’s basketball team returns to action tomorrow after 10 days between contests. The Green Wave will host crosstown foe University of New Orleans (UNO) at 2:00 p.m. in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. The game will stream on ESPN+ and can be heard on WRBH 88.3 FM.

Renewing an Old Rivalry

Tulane and UNO have met 53 times with the Privateers holding the all-time series lead, 30-23. However, the Wave has dominated as of late, winning each of the last six meetings, all at home, and 15 of the last 17 contests. UNO has not won over Tulane since January of 2002, and the Privateers have not won on Tulane’s floor since February of 1992. This will be head coach Ashley Langford’s first-ever match-up against the Privateers, as Tulane and UNO did not meet during her time as a Green Wave player (2005-09). Tulane has scored 90 in each of the last two meetings and at least 80 in all but one of the last six. During the six-game win streak, the Wave has not allowed UNO to score 60 with the highest Privateer output being 59 points on January 13, 2003 – the first game of the win streak. The last meeting between the programs was a 90-63 Tulane triumph at home on December 6, 2023.

Scouting the Privateers

UNO enters the contest at 0-8 on the season and 0-1 in Southland Conference play. The Privateers last played on December 7, hosting No. 5 LSU in a 126-62 loss. Their lone conference match-up came on November 26, a 79-66 loss to Houston Christian at home. UNO averages 60.8 points per game while allowing an average of 89.8 per contest. The Privateers shoot 35.1 percent from the floor and 28.4 percent from three. They secure 31.8 rebounds per game and dish just 11.1 assists per contest. Shanihya Brown leads the team with 12.1 points per game, 3.4 assists per game, and 2.7 assists per game. Lauren Banks is the top rebounder, averaging 5.1. At the helm of the Privateers is Trelanne Powell in her third season with UNO. She is 16-51 with the Privateers and 112-83 over her total eight-year career.

Wave Looking to Get Back on the Winning Track

Tulane is 3-5 on the campaign and lost its last contest, 72-66, to Missouri State on December 4. The Wave averages 71.1 points per game and shoots 41.0 percent overall and 29.7 percent beyond the arc. The Wave notches 40.1 rebounds per game and 15.6 assists per game. Tulane tops the American in assists average and ranks 79th nationally. The offensive glass is paramount for Tulane, as the team is third in the conference with 15.0 offensive boards per game. Dyllan Hanna leads on the glass with 6.9 rebounds per game and an offensive boards average of 3.0, good for fifth in the league. Kanija Daniel continues to top the team in scoring with 13.3 points per game, and Kendall Sneed leads with 3.9 assists per game.

Mecailin Marshall is continuing her breakout freshman campaign, scoring double-digits in each of the last five games. During that stretch, she is averaging 16.8 points with a 50.8 percent shooting mark. She leads the Wave in scoring over that five-game stretch.

Tulane continues to go deep in its bench, playing at least 10 players in every game this season and 11 or more in five of the eight contests. The Green Wave bench averages a league-best 29.8 points per game, which is 28th in the country. Of Tulane’s 569 total points, 238 have come from the bench, marking a whopping 41.8 percent of the team’s scoring output coming from non-starters.

The Green Wave will hit the road this coming week with a Wednesday evening match-up at Alabama. Tip-off in Tuscaloosa is set for 4:00 p.m. with the game streaming on SECN+. The Wave then returns home to host the Tulane Holiday Tournament on December 20 and 21. The event features Delaware State, Mercer, and Detroit Mercy.