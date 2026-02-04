Tulane Women Back Home vs Charlotte Tonight

The Green Wave women’s basketball team remains at home Wednesday night as the Charlotte 49ers come to Uptown for a special contest at 6:30 p.m. in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. The game takes place on National Girls and Women in Sports Day and will feature an all-women on-air talent crew for the ESPN+ broadcast. The game can also be heard on the radio at WRBH 88.3 FM or through the Varsity Network App.

Wednesday's match-up is the 29th all-time meeting between Tulane and Charlotte with the Green Wave holding an 18-10 lead in the series. Tulane owns a current three-game win streak over the 49ers and claimed the lone contest last season, 79-58, in Charlotte. The American is the third conference the programs have shared. The teams were together in the Metro Conference (1991-95) and remained conference mates when the league merged into Conference USA (1995-2005). After Charlotte left the league in 2005, the 49ers returned for the 2013-14 season before Tulane departed for the American. The programs reunited with the 49ers joining the league entering the 2023-24 campaign.

Scouting the 49ers

Charlotte is 9-13 on the season and 3-6 in conference play. The 49ers are currently on a three-game losing streak and dropped six of their last seven games overall. Last time out, Charlotte lost to in-state foe East Carolina at home, 67-61, on Friday, January 30. The Niners boast a scoring offense of 64.0 and a scoring defense of 67.4 with a shooting mark of 37.3 percent. From three, they are shooting 32.3 percent. Charlotte claims 40.4 rebounds per game and turns the ball over on average 17.5 times per contest. Princess Anderson is the program’s leading scorer with 14.0 points per game. Asianae Nicholson leads on the glass at 9.3, and Tanajah Hayes runs the point with 5.6 helpers.

TU Women Due a "W"

The Wave is 8-12 and 3-5 in league play after falling in overtime on Saturday to Temple, 67-65. Tulane has a scoring offense of 69.4 with a 40.9 percent shooting clip. At 40.3 rebounds per game, Tulane ranks third in the league and just a hair behind Charlotte. The Wave is second in the conference with 15.3 helpers per game. Kanija Daniel tops the team in scoring at 12.0 to rank 16th in the conference. Dyllan Hanna is the top rebounder at 7.1, 10th in the conference. Kendall Sneed’s team-best 4.2 assists per game ranks sixth in the league. Tulane has 3.8 blocks per game as a team, fourth best in the American. Hanna (1.30) and Daniel (1.05) rank third and fifth, respectively, in the league in blocks per game to make Tulane the only team in the conference with two players in the top five for blocking.

Hanna put forth a career game last time out, notching a new high of 23 points on 11-of-23 shooting from the floor. This was her first-career 20-point output, and she became the first Tulane player to score at least 10 field goals in a game since Kyren Whittington put home 11 last season on February 1, 2025, against UAB.

Amira Mabry is on the cusp of a major milestone, owning 995 career points. She needs just five more points to become the 33rd all-time member of Tulane’s 1,000 points club.

Make Up Date for Postponed Memphis Tilt

Tulane’s game at Memphis that was postponed on January 27 due to the effects of a winter storm has now been rescheduled for February 17, as announced yesterday. Tip-off against the Tigers is set for 7:00 p.m. in Memphis, and the teams will rematch two days later in New Orleans in an originally-scheduled contest.

The Green Wave hits the road this weekend for a tilt at preseason conference favorite South Florida. Tip-off in Tampa, Florida, is set for 6:00 p.m. CT with the game streaming on ESPN+.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics