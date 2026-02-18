With Tulane down two as the clock approached the two-minute mark, Kendall Sneed put home a tying layup that sparked a 9-2 run for the Green Wave over the final 2:09 of action en route to a 63-58 triumph Tuesday night over Memphis at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. With the Mardi Gras victory, Tulane snaps a six-game losing streak to improve to 9-16 (4-9 American). The Tigers drop to 8-17 (2-10 American).

Both teams shot at least 40 percent with Memphis hitting the mark exactly. Tulane tallied a 42.9 percent clip with four made threes, doubling the two of the Tigers. The Wave went 17-of-23 at the stripe for a 73.9 percent rate while the Tigers hit just 47.1 percent at the line (8-of-17). Tulane was guilty of nine more turnovers, 24-15, but Memphis could only secure four more points off turnovers (19-14). The glass was where Tulane shined the brightest, holding a 40-24 rebounding advantage.

A trio led the way in double figures for the Wave with Amira Mabry’s 13 points topping the team. Kanija Daniel contributed 12 points, and Jayda Brown delivered 11. Rebounding was a balanced effort as seven players secured at least four boards with Mabry, Kendall Sneed, and CC Mays each notching five to tie for the team lead. Shiloh Kimpson dished a team-high seven assists for a new career high. Daniel recorded a pair of blocks with Dyllan Hanna adding one.

The game began as a defensive slugfest. Kendall Sneed opened the scoring with a free throw 21 seconds into the contest, but Memphis would respond with a field goal and pull in front 6-2 at the 6:35 mark. After a pair of foul shots by Shiloh Kimpson, the Tigers put home a layup. At the 4:14 mark, Jayda Brown delivered a lay-in for Tulane’s first field goal of the contest. Settling in, Tulane pulled in front 10-9 after Amira Mabry went inside for a score. The lead see-sawed across the final two minutes of the quarter with Mabry’s basket in the closing minute pushing Tulane ahead 14-13 entering the second stanza.

Memphis opened the second quarter with a three to retake the lead, and once again the defenses for both teams clamped down. Neither team scored again until the 6:48 mark when Kanija Daniel tallied a pair of free throws to tie the contest. After a Memphis score, Mecailin Marshall deposited a trey for a Wave lead. Mabry followed with a layup, but Memphis notched one of its own. Jayda Brown responded with a bucket, kicking off a five-point swing for the Wave. After a Tiger score, Brown connected on a three. She added another score with just under a minute-and-a-half to go to push Tulane up by 10, 33-23. However, Memphis embarked on a seven-point run to close the half, trimming the lead to 33-30 at the break.

Mabry opened the second half with a layup, but Memphis was prompt to respond. The Tigers pulled within a point before Daniel connected on a triple to provide some breathing room for Tulane. However, the Tigers parried with a trey of their own to cut the margin back to a point (38-37). After trading baskets, Memphis pulled level with a layup at 41-all. Marshall pushed Tulane back in front with a score, and Madison Gordon connected on two foul shots to push the Wave back ahead by four. Memphis found a groove, however, pulling in front 47-45 at the 2:53 mark of the quarter. Daniel added a free throw to end the quarter, and Tulane entered the final frame down just one, 47-46.

Brown opened the fourth with a score to swap the advantage back in Tulane’s favor, and Dyllan Hanna later added a layup before a Sneed score pushed the margin to 52-47. Memphis scored, but Sneed responded. The Tigers kept pushing, though, and used a seven-point run to pull ahead 56-54 with 2:14 to go. Sneed stayed hot and added a layup with 2:09 remaining, tying the game back up. After a Memphis turnover, CC Mays put the Wave back in front at the 1:22 mark with a three. The Wave defense clamped down from there, forcing a pair of turnovers and a missed shot before the Tigers had to resort to fouling with 13 seconds left. Tulane closed the game out from there at the stripe, holding steady late for the 63-58 win.

Tulane and Memphis are in a rematch on Thursday when the Tigers come to New Orleans. Tip-off at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics