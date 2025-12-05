Tulane Women Fall at Home to Missouri State, 72-66
The Tulane women's team took on a solid Missouri State team and fell 72-66 in Fogelman Arena Thursday night. Coach Ashley Langford told the media after the game, it was not the Green Wave's style of basketball.
"I just told the team, we didn't do the things we needed to do to win," Langford said.
Halftime: Tulane 32 - Missouri State 30
Despite missing two-thirds of their layups and getting outrebounded 24-14 by the more physical Lady Bears, Tulane had a two-point advantage after the first two quarters. Senior forward Amira Mabry led the way for the Wave with 9-points, going 4-of-5 from the field, including a three from the top of the key. Mecailin Marshall, Jayda Brown, and CC May put in 5-points apiece.
The Green Wave had a good offensive rhythm in the first two stanzas, hitting shots from inside the paint and from the outside. Led by Mabry, the Wave crashed for a dozen points from inside the blocks. Meanwhile, Tulane didn't miss any of the four shots from beyond the three-point arc.
The same could not be said for the Lady Bears from Conference USA. Missou State was only hitting at a 34% clip from the field, hitting 11-of-their-32 shots. Three pointers weren't falling either, as MSU was 2-of-12 from past the barely over 22-foot mark. However, the Lady Bears owned the boards. They found themselves in position often, getting 9-offensive rebounds, leading to 10-second chance points.
Final: Missouri State 72 - Tulane 66
The Lady Bears continued to own the boards in the 2nd half, leading to 34-points in paint and second chance worth 15-points. Missou State pulled down 41-rebounds, 14 of which were on the offensive side.
Tulane continued to be hot from three-point land, making 56% of the 18 the Wave put up, but making only 9-of-21 layups and 41-29 rebounding differential was too much for the Green Wave to overcome.
Now 3-and-5 on the young season, the Green Wave get a 10-day respite for exams, then return to action in Fogelman against cross-town rival UNO on December 14th.
