Tulane Women Final Game on the Road at FAU Tonight

Tulane readies for its penultimate regular season game and final road affair Tuesday against Florida Atlantic. Tip-off against the Owls is set for 6:00 p.m. CT in the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. The game will stream on ESPN+ and can be heard on WRBH 88.3 FM.

The Wave and FAU are tied for the 9th and 10th slot in the American Conference standings with both teams holding a 6-10 record. With a win in Boca Ratan, Tulane can move up a notch in those standings. In fact, Temple & Charlotte stand only one game ahead of the Green Wave and Owls at 7-9 in league play. The Green Wave split their two games with Temple, while losing in overtime against Charlotte.

Short Series with FAU

This is just the sixth all-time meeting between the programs with Tulane leading the series 4-1. The Green Wave won both games last season, including a 91-71 triumph in Boca Raton before a 68-52 victory at home. Florida Atlantic’s last and only win over Tulane was on February 20, 2024, an 80-67 win in Boca Raton.

Scouting Florida Atlantic

The Owls are 12-16 on the season with a 6-10 record in conference play. Florida Atlantic is one game ahead of Tulane in the standings with the ever-important head-to-head tiebreaker on the line. The Owls have lost three games in a row, including their last contest 57-56 against Charlotte on Tuesday, February 24. They had a bye this past Saturday. FAU has a scoring offense of 62.3 while shooting 39.8 percent from the floor. The Owls shoot 31.2 percent from three and average 34.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, and 8.8 steals. Vivian Onugha leads the team in scoring (10.5) and rebounding (6.0) while Jess Moors tops the squad in assists (3.2) and steals (1.8).

Tulane is 11-17 (6-10 American) and bested Wichita State 62-54 on Saturday, February 28. The win came on senior day and secured the Wave a berth in the American Conference Tournament. Tulane boasts a scoring offense of 65.4 and shoots 40.1 percent overall. Tulane ranks sixth in the conference with 39.0 rebounds per game and fourth with 14.3 assists. The Wave is also fourth with 3.9 blocks per game. Kanija Daniel leads the team in scoring at 11.5 with Dyllan Hann topping the boards at 7.0 per game, 10th in the conference. Kendall Sneed’s 4.0 assists per game are seventh in the league. Hanna (1.5) and Daniel (1.1) rank third and fourth, respectively, in the league for blocking as the only teammates in the conference to rank in the top five of the league.

With the Wave clinching a conference tournament berth last time out, Tulane will be playing in its 21st consecutive conference tournament. The Wave last missed out on a conference tournament in the 2004-05 campaign.

Wave Individuals

Amira Mabry is continuing to climb Tulane’s all-time scoring list. Against the Shockers, she surpassed head coach Ashley Langford on the all-time leaderboard and advanced up to 24th in program history with 1,060 career points. Mabry is 15 points shy of 23rd.

CC Mays is looking to become a 1,000-point scorer herself. The graduate student owns 984 points to sit just 16 shy of the threshold.

The Owls will see a familiar face tomorrow in Hanna, who began her career with Florida Atlantic before transferring to Tulane. Hanna, a native of St. Augustine, Florida, spent her first two collegiate seasons in Boca Raton and joined the Green Wave last season. Hanna played against her former team just once last season, posting nine points and eight boards for a near double-double.

Tulane to Close Out in Fogelman Saturday

The regular season will come to a close on Saturday, March 7, when Tulane battles South Florida at home. The regular-season finale tips off at 2:00 p.m. at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse, and the contest will stream on ESPN+ and can be heard on WRBH 88.3 FM and through the Varsity Network App. The American Conference Championship will begin next week on Tuesday, March 10, in Birmingham, Alabama.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics