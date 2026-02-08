Tulane Women Hit Four-Game Skid, Fall to South Florida, 85-53

The Tulane women's basketball team had another tought night from the field, as the Wave fell 85-53 to South Florida (USF) at Yuengling Center. The Green Wave drops to 8-14 (3-7 American) as the Bulls improve to 14-10 (7-4 American).

USF outshot Tulane 43.2 percent to 31.1 percent. The Bulls almost doubled up the three-pointers, scoring nine to Tulane's five. The Bulls also won the glass, 53-39. Free throws and turnovers made the biggest difference in the game, as USF missed only two foul shots with Tulane missing 12. The Wave committed four more turnovers, 17-13, leading to 24 points off turnovers for the Bulls.

Two players scored in double figures to lead Tulane with Kanija Daniel's 19 points the best on the squad. She put home three of Tulane's five treys. Tampa native CC Mays scored 10 points in her homecoming game, adding a team-high seven boards and two assists. Kendall Sneed dished three assists to lead the squad, and she tied for the team lead in steals with Shiloh Kimpson as each had two. Dyllan Hanna notched three blocks to reach 100 for her career.

Mabry Joins Elite TU Club

Amira Mabry joined exclusive company tonight as her five points were enough to reach 1,000 exactly for her career. She is the 33rd member of the 1,000 points club in program history.

CC Mays opened the contest with a layup, but USF responded and went on a 16-point run. Jayda Brown broke the run, but the Bulls responded once more. Kanija Daniel closed the quarter with a three, but USF held a 20-8 lead after the opening 10 minutes.

The second quarter began with a Mays layup, but the Bulls notched a bucket of their own. The teams traded blows with an eight-point swing for the Bulls making the margin 33-13. Amira Mabry delivered a three late in the frame to secure her 1,000th point. However, USF had a six-point run immediately after. Mecailin Marshall swished a three in the closing seconds of the half, but the Wave trailed 43-21 at the break.

Second Half Runs

Daniel started the third quarter off on a tear, collecting the first five points single-handedly with a trey and a layup. USF responded with a three, however, sparking a six-point swing. The teams exchanged baskets before Kendall Sneed scored later in the frame. After a USF score, Mays went inside for a layup, and a pair of Dyllan Hanna free throws marked four-straight Wave points. Daniel added a layup late, but a USF free throw closed the quarter with the Bulls in front, 63-39.

The final frame opened with a Hanna free throw, but the Bulls countered with a jumper. Later, Marshall notched two foul shots, and Daniel delivered a three right after. This sparked a stretch for Tulane of Daniel owning eight in a row for the team, but USF continued its hot shooting in the middle of her run. The final points of the contest came via a three for USF as the Bulls closed out an 85-53 triumph.

Tulane returns home next week to host East Carolina on Tuesday, February 10. Tip-off at Avron B. Fogelman Arena is set for 6:30 p.m.

