Tulane Women Hit the Road for AAC Game vs. Temple

The Tulane women’s basketball team hits the road again for the first time in over a week for a tilt at Temple Tuesday afternoon. Tip-off against the Owls is set for 6:00 p.m. CT at the Liacouras Center. The contest will stream on ESPN+ and can be heard on WRBH 88.3 FM and through the Varsity Network App.

This is the 21st all-time meeting between the programs with Temple holding a slight 11-9 edge. Recent history has favored the Owls with five of the last six meetings going their way, including the most recent match-up in New Orleans on February 15, 2025, a 73-56 result. The road team won each of the two contests last season with the first meeting of the campaign going Tulane’s way, 62-60, in Philadelphia on January 25, 2025. Tulane’s longest run of success in the series was a seven-game win streak from February 7, 2018, to February 26, 2022.

Two Teams Looking to Improve Conference Records

The Owls are 7-8 on the season and 1-2 in conference play. Temple most recently lost at Tulsa, 94-82, on Friday. On the season, the Owls post a scoring offense of 69.3 with a 40.5 percent shooting mark and 32.3 percent clip beyond the arc. The program records 39.3 rebounds per game and commits 18.8 turnovers per game. Kaylah Turner is the team’s top scorer at 17.6 points per game, and she leads defensively with 1.5 steals per contest. Saniyah Craig is the top rebounder with 8.7 per game, and Tristen Taylor paces the offense with 4.6 assists per game. Temple is led by head coach Diane Richardson in her fourth season with the program. She is 58-49 heading the Owls and 138-115 over her full nine-season career.

Tulane is 6-10 and 1-3 in league action after falling on Saturday 59-53 to North Texas. The Wave tallies 69.9 points per game with a 41.1 percent shooting clip. With 40.1 rebounds per game, Tulane remains fourth in the American, and the team leads the conference with 15.5 helpers per game. Kanija Daniel remains the team’s top scorer at 11.6 per game. She leads a trio averaging double figures, with Amira Mabry (10.6) and Mecailin Marshall (10.3) joining her. Dyllan Hanna leads on the glass with 6.8 per game, and Kendall Sneed runs the offense with 4.3 helpers per contest. Hanna ranks 12th in the league for rebounding, and Sneed is fifth for assists. Hanna is the team’s top blocker as well, posting 1.4 per game to sit second in the league behind Rice’s Hailey Adams (1.5).

Tulane Forward Close to Personal Milestone

Hanna is on the cusp of a major milestone, entering the contest tomorrow with 495 career rebounds. She needs just five boards to reach the 500 rebounds marker for her career. She would join Mabry and CC Mays as Tulane players to hit the milestone this season.

Playing at Temple marks a homecoming for a pair of Tulanians. Graduate guard Tamiah Robinson is a native of Philadelphia and played high school basketball at West Catholic High School. Head coach Ashley Langford is from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, which is approximately a little more than 100 miles away from Philadelphia.

Frosh Having an Explosion of a Year

Marshall continued her breakout freshman campaign with a career performance on Saturday against the Mean Green, recording her first-career double-double by way of 20 points and a career-high 10 rebounds. Marshall’s 20 points mark her third 20-piece of the season, making her the first Wave freshman with at least three 20-point outings since JerKaila Jordan had 10 in her 2020-21 rookie campaign. Her double-double makes her the first Tulane freshman to notch one since Sneed had two last season en route to earning American Freshman of the Year recognition. Keeping Marshall in Sneed’s company is her scoring clip, which has risen into double-digits at 10.3 points per game. Should Marshall hold it above 10 per game, she will join Sneed who averaged 10.9 last season.

Tulane returns home this weekend to host UAB on Saturday, January 17. Tip-off against the Blazers is set for 2:00 p.m. at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. The game will stream on ESPN+.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics