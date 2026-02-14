Tulane Women Look to Break Five-Game Losing Streak in Denton Today

Tulane makes its way to The Super Pit for a Valentine’s Day rematch this afternoon against North Texas. Tip-off between the Green Wave and Mean Green is set for 2:00 p.m. Saturday with the contest streaming on ESPN+. It can be heard on WRBH 88.3 FM or through the Varsity Network App.

Second Time of the Year for These Two

This will be the 10th all-time meeting between the programs with the Mean Green claiming each of the last two despite the Wave holding the all-time series lead, 6-3. The teams matched up earlier this season on January 10 in New Orleans, a 69-64 North Texas win. Mecailin Marshall was the top performer for Tulane in the contest with 20 points and 10 rebounds for her first-career double-double. Tulane is 1-2 all-time in Denton and lost the last two meetings there. The Wave’s lone victory in The Super Pit was in 2011, 55-47.

Scouting the Mean Green

North Texas is 13-11 (7-5 American) on the season. The Mean Green dropped their last contest, a tight 70-68 match-up at Rice on Tuesday. The Mean Green average 70.0 points per game and shoot at a 40.8 percent rate with a 31.4 percent mark from three. The team tallies a rebounding average of 42.1 with 11.8 assists and 9.4 steals. Megan Nestor powers the team as the leader in scoring (13.0), rebounding (13.8), and steals (1.6). Aysia Proctor ties Nestor for the scoring lead, and Andi Schissler runs the point with 1.9 assists per game. North Texas is currently fifth in the conference standings.

Green Wave on a Five-Game Skid

Tulane is 8-15 (3-8) on the season and has lost the last five games, including a close 65-61 bout against East Carolina on Tuesday at home. The Wave has a scoring offense of 67.2 and shoots 40.1 percent overall with a 28.8 percent three-point marker. Tulane is fourth in the American with 40.1 boards per game and ranks third in assists with 14.8. With 3.9 blocks per game, the Wave is second in the league to only East Carolina (4.1). Kanija Daniel is the team’s leading scorer at 11.5 as one of three in double figures. She is joined by Marshall (10.3) and Amira Mabry (10.1). Dyllan Hanna leads on the glass at 7.2 rebounds per contest to rank 10th in the conference. Kendall Sneed’s 4.3 helpers per game rank her sixth. Tulane is the only team in the conference with two players in the top five for blocking as Hanna ranks second (1.5) with Daniel in fifth (1.0).

Mabry became the 33rd player in program history to record 1,000 career points on February 7 at South Florida. She now owns 1,007 total and looks to climb the program leaderboard with Monica Dove’s 1,020 points in 32nd next up in her crosshairs.

Frosh Marshall Putting Together a Solid Year

Marshall made history against the Pirates on Tuesday, pouring in a career-best 34 points. This is the highest point total in a game by a Tulane freshman this century and the most since at least 1999. It’s also the highest point total by a bench player for the Wave in a single game since at least 1999. Marshall boasts the sixth-highest point total in a game by a freshman this season across the entire nation, and it’s the highest scoring output by a freshman in the American Conference thus far.

Tulane remains on the road to begin next week in the first leg of back-to-back contests against Memphis. On Tuesday, February 17, the Wave will play the Tigers at 7:00 p.m. in Memphis, Tennessee, in a game that was rescheduled from January 27 due to inclement weather as a result of a winter storm. Two days later on Thursday, February 19, the Tigers come to Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse for a 6:30 p.m. clash in New Orleans. This will be Tulane’s Play4Kay game. Both contests will stream on ESPN+ and can be heard on WRBH 88.3 FM and through the Varsity Network App.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics