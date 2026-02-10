Tulane Women Look to Stop Three-Game Skid vs. ECU Tonight

The Tulane women’s basketball team will be back in action in Uptown tonight when the Green Wave welcomes East Carolina to Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. with the game streaming on ESPN+. It can be heard on WRBH 88.3 FM or through the Varsity Network App.

This will be the 35th meeting between Tulane and East Carolina with the Wave leading the all-time series 22-12. The Pirates won the only match-up last season, 75-64, in Greenville, North Carolina. It has been a back-and-forth few years for the programs in the series as the last time either side won consecutive games over the other was when Tulane claimed back-to-back contests on March 2, 2021, and January 29, 2022. The Wave has fared exceptionally well in New Orleans against East Carolina, winning seven in a row on its home court over the Pirates. Tulane’s last loss at home to East Carolina was on January 31, 2015 (67-63).

Scouting ECU

The Pirates are 17-7 on the season with a 9-2 conference clip, good for second in the league behind only unblemished Rice. East Carolina has won two-straight games and claimed a 64-62 win at home over South Florida on Wednesday, February 4, in its last contest. The Pirates boast a scoring offense of 72.4 points per game and allow just 65.5. The team shoots 40.2 percent overall but 30.9 percent from three. East Carolina averages 37.3 rebounds, 10.3 steals, and 21.0 turnovers forced. Kennedy Fauntleroy is the program’s leading scorer at 13.1 points per game. Anzhané Hutton leads on the glass with an average of 6.3, and Fauntleroy is the leading helper at 4.6 assists per game.

Last Time Out, Where TU Stands

Tulane is 8-14 with a 3-7 American record after falling at South Florida on Saturday, 85-53. The Green Wave’s scoring offense is 67.5 as the team shoots 40.3 percent overall. Tulane remains third in the conference for rebounding at 40.1, and the program is second in the league for assists at 14.9. The Wave tallies 3.9 blocks per game, good for third in the conference. Kanija Daniel is the leading scorer at 12.0 per game with Dyllan Hanna boasting 7.0 rebounds per contest to rank 10th in the American. Kendall Sneed’s 4.0 assists per game are seventh in the league. Hanna is barely second in the conference with her 1.5 blocks per game, and Daniel is tied for fifth at 1.0 per game. Tulane is the only school in the league with two players in the top five for blocking.

Against the Bulls on Saturday, Amira Mabry made history by scoring her 1,000th career point. She became the 33rd member of Tulane’s 1,000 points club. Hanna denied her 100th career block in that contest as well.

Back on the Road for the Wave

Tulane will hit the road for its next two games, first traveling to Denton, Texas, on Saturday, February 14, to face North Texas for the second time this season. Tip-off against the Mean Green is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. The Wave will then play at Memphis on Tuesday, February 17, in a rescheduled contest of the January 27 game that was postponed due to inclement weather. Tip-off against the Tigers is slated for 7:00 p.m. Both games will stream on ESPN+.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics