Tulane Women Return Home to Host Temple Tonight

After an unexpected week between action, the Tulane women’s basketball team returns to the court tomorrow night to play host to Temple at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. The Green Wave and Owls will tip off at 6:30 p.m. with the contest streaming on ESPN+, and it can be heard on the radio on WRBH 88.3 FM or through the Varsity Network App. The contest will serve as the Mardi Gras Madness game for Tulane, with the Wave donning special Mardi Gras uniforms for the first time this season.

Wave Falls to Rice in Closer than Score Shows

Tulane was last in action on Saturday, January 24, dropping a hard-fought 70-60 result at Rice. The Wave was originally scheduled to play at Memphis on Tuesday, January 27, but the impact of last weekend’s winter storm alongside Memphis University’s campus being closed necessitated the postponement of the game.

Rematch between Two TUs

This is the second match-up between Tulane and Temple this season. On January 13, the Wave bested the Owls 71-58 in Philadelphia behind a fourth-quarter surge. Kanija Daniel led the way with 19 points as a trio scored in double figures for Tulane. She was joined by the freshman duo of Mecailin Marshall (17) and Shiloh Kimpson (11). The Wave shot a blistering 44.4 percent in the contest and put home eight threes while outrebounding the Owls 39-31.

The win improved Tulane to 10-11 all-time against Temple with tomorrow’s meeting the 22nd ever between the programs. The Wave has won two of the last three contests, but the Owls have claimed five of the last seven overall, including three in a row in New Orleans.

Top-Tiered Rice a Common Loss

Both programs lost to Rice in their last game, as Temple faced the conference leader on Wednesday, January 28, and lost 65-56 in Houston to move to 9-11 (3-5 American) on the season. The Owls have a scoring offense of 69.4 while posting a scoring defense of 70.6. Temple shoots at a 40.3 percent clip with a 33.0 percent mark beyond the arc. The Owls average 37.8 rebounds per game, 13.3 assists per game, and 17.4 turnovers per game. Kaylah Turner leads the team on both ends of the floor with 17.4 points per contest and a steals average of 1.6. Saniyah Craigh tops the glass with 8.1 rebounds, and Tristen Taylor runs the point with 4.4 assists per game.

Green Wave Getting Better with Time

Tulane is 8-11 (3-4 American) entering the contest. The Wave boasts a scoring offense of 69.6 while shooting 41.0 percent overall and 29.3 percent from three. On the glass, Tulane’s 40.3 boards per game are third in the league. Second in assists, Tulane averages 15.1 and trails just South Florida (15.8). Blocking has been a calling card for Tulane, as the Wave’s 3.7 blocking average sits fifth in the league. Daniel is the program’s leading scorer with 12.2 points per game. Leading on the glass is Dyllan Hanna with her 7.1 rebounds per contest, 10th in the league. Kendall Sneed’s 4.2 assists average ranks seventh in the conference. With 1.3 blocks per game, Hanna is third in the American, and Daniel is eighth with 1.0 per game. This makes Tulane the only program in the conference to boast two players in the top eight of the league for blocking.

The Wave will remain at home next week to host Charlotte on Wednesday, February 4. The contest takes place on National Girls and Women in Sports Day. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with the game streaming on ESPN+. Tulane then hits the road again for a test at South Florida on Saturday, February 7.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics