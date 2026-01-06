Tulane Women Return Home to Host Tulsa

After opening American Conference play with a pair of road contests, the Tulane women’s basketball team returns home tonight to welcome Tulsa to Fogelman Arena. Tip-off against the Golden Hurricane is set for 6:30 p.m. with the contest streaming on ESPN+, and it can be heard on the radio on WRBH 88.3 FM and through the Varsity Network App.

Home for the 1st Time in AAC Play

The game will mark Tulane’s first at home during the league slate and the new 2026 calendar year. The Green Wave is 6-8 on the season with a 1-1 mark in the conference after besting Wichita State 70-60 on the road Saturday afternoon. This is the 41st all-time meeting between the Green Wave and Golden Hurricane with Tulane leading the series 28-12. Tulsa has claimed each of the last three meetings, however, including a 73-54 victory in the lone match-up last season, which took place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on February 19. Tulane’s last win over the Hurricane was on February 12, 2023, a 69-67 triumph in Tulsa. The last home victory over Tulsa for Tulane was earlier that same season, January 21, 2023, a 77-72 victory.

Scouting the Hurricane

The Hurricane tallies 72.0 points per game with a shooting mark of 42.4 percent overall. The team is 34.6 percent from three. Tulsa grabs 38.7 rebounds per game and gives up 21.2 turnovers per contest. Tulsa relies on its height, blocking 4.1 shots per game. Ten of the 15 players on the Hurricane roster are listed as being at least six feet tall. Mady Cartwright leads the charge for Tulsa with a scoring clip of 16.2. Hannah Riddick tops the rebounding list with 7.4, and freshman Dora Toman puts forth 3.2 assists per game and 2.1 steals per game to lead the team in both categories. Head coach Angie Nelp is in her fifth season with Tulsa and boasts an 85-53 record with the program. The Hurricane opened conference play on Tuesday, December 30, with a 64-58 triumph at home over Wichita State. With a bye on Saturday, Tulsa is 9-4 overall with a 1-0 mark in the league.

TU Conference Rankings on the Court

Tulane averages 70.9 points per game to rank fifth in the American. The squad shoots 41.1 percent from the floor with a three-point clip of 30.2 percent. The Wave ranks fourth in the conference with 40.00 rebounds per game, and the program is third with 14.4 offensive boards per contest. With 15.6 assists per game, Tulane tops the conference and ranks 73rd in the nation. Kanija Daniel remains the team’s leading scorer with an average of 11.1. Amira Mabry joins her in double figures with a clip of 10.9. Dyllan Hanna is the leading rebounder with 6.8, ranking 12th in the conference. Kendall Sneed is sixth in the league with 4.1 assists per game. After going 6-of-6 last time out against the Shockers, Hanna has improved her team-leading shooting mark to 73.1 percent.

The Wave continues to present a balanced attack with six players on the roster averaging at least 7.5 points per game this season. Tulane is one of just two programs in the American with that distinction, joining only East Carolina. Depth remains key, as Tulane’s 26.2 bench points average is second in the conference by a small margin, trailing just North Texas and its mark of 26.7.

Remaining home, Tulane will host North Texas on Saturday, January 10. Tip-off at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse is set for 2:00 p.m. with the game streaming on ESPN+.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics