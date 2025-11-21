Tulane Women's Basketball Hits the Road for First Time...
After opening the season with four-straight home contests, the Tulane women’s basketball team travels for the first time on the campaign for a road game at North Dakota State (NDSU) Friday night. The Green Wave is 2-2 on the season and fell last time out to No. 5 LSU 101-71 at home Monday night. The Bison are also 2-2 and lost their last contest 82-70 against Nebraska in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The match-up takes place in the Scheels Center at 6:00 p.m. and can been seen on the Summit League Network. Paul Boron will be on the call on WRBH 88.3 FM.
Friday’s match-up is just the second-ever meeting between the two programs. The first was last season in New Orleans, a 67-61 triumph for the Wave. NDSU is the fourth first- or second-time opponent Tulane will have played through the opening five games this season with only LSU breaking the mold to this point. Four Wave players scored in double figures in last season’s meeting with two returning to the team this year: Kendall Sneed (16) and Amira Mabry (10).
The Bison average 70.8 points per game and shoot 42.9 percent overall. However, NDSU is hitting only 23.9 percent from distance. The Bison secure 32.8 rebounds per game. Avery Koenen leads the team with 17.5 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game. Marisa Frost paces the squad with 3.3 assists per game and was NDSU’s leading scorer in last season’s contest, netting 16 points. The Bison are led by head coach Jory Collins in his seventh season with the program. He earned his 100th win with the Bison on Monday, November 10, with an 84-60 victory over Concordia-Moorhead.
Tulane continues to average over 70 points per game with a mark of 72.8 while shooting at a 39.4 percent clip. The Wave dominates on the boards with 44.50 rebounds per game to rank fourth in the conference and 44th in the nation. The offensive glass is where Tulane thrives the most, as the Wave secures 18.5 offensive boards per contest to lead the American and rank 15th nationally. Tulane has only been outrebounded once this season, the opener against Campbell. Otherwise, the Wave has secured more rebounds than every other opponent thus far, including against No. 5 LSU. Tulane became the first team to outrebound the Tigers since No. 1 Texas in the SEC Tournament last season, snapping LSU’s eight-game streak of winning the boards. Furthermore, with 47 rebounds Tulane became the first program in 17 games to eclipse 45 boards against LSU, the last being Mississippi State on February 2, 2025. Dyllan Hanna leads on the glass this season with 7.5 rebounds per game.
Mabry is Tulane’s top scorer with 12.3 points per game. Kanija Daniel joins her in double figures with 10.8 points per game. Sneed dishes 4.3 assists per game, and Tamiah Robinson has 3.8 per game. They rank seventh and ninth in the conference, respectively, to make Tulane one of just two schools (North Texas) with two players in the top 10 of the conference for assist average.
Tulane remains on the road next week for Thanksgiving in paradise. The Green Wave will compete in the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The first game on the slate for the Wave is against Elon on Thanksgiving, November 27, at 12:30 p.m. CT. Tulane plays again the following day against either Boise State or North Dakota. The opponent and game time will depend on the results of day one’s contests.
