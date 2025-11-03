Tulane Women's Basketball to Open Season Against Campbell
The 2025-26 women’s basketball season begins tomorrow afternoon for the Tulane Green Wave with a contest against Campbell. Tip-off against the Fighting Camels is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. in the Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. The game marks the beginning of season two under the helm of head coach Ashely Langford.
Tulane’s season opener will stream on ESPN+, and fans can also tune in through the radio on 88.3 FM in New Orleans, online at wrbh.org, and through the Varsity Network (search Tulane) and TuneIn apps (search WRBH). Paul Boron returns for his fourth season as the Voice of Tulane Women’s Basketball.
This is the first-ever meeting between Tulane and Campbell. This is the eighth-straight season that the Wave begins the campaign at home. Tulane is 34-16 all-time in season openers and has won 18 of the last 19 to begin a season.
Six returners and eight newcomers make up the roster for the Wave with the returners headlined by American Preseason All-Conference Team selections Amira Mabry and Kendall Sneed. The eight newcomers are comprised of five transfers and three freshmen with the transfers headlined by a trio of graduate students: Jordyn Weaver, CC Mays, and Tamiah Robinson. Also new to the team is Kanija Daniel, the 2024-25 NJCAA Division I Player of the Year. Mabry is Tulane’s returning leader in scoring (10.9 PPG) and rebounding (6.3 RPG). Sneed was last season’s American Freshman of the Year, ranking fourth in the conference with 4.1 assists per game.
The Fighting Camels were 22-13 last season with a 12-6 CAA clip. They earned an appearance in the WNIT, winning a first-round contest over Coastal Carolina before falling to Southern Indiana in round two. Campbell is led by head coach Ronny Fisher, who enters his 10th season in charge. Gianni Boone is a Preseason All-CAA First Team honoree and is the top returning scorer for the Camels with an 11.0 points per game mark last season.
Tulane prepared for Monday’s opener with an exhibition contest this past Wednesday, October 29, against Loyola of New Orleans. The Wave triumphed 80-53 behind a 12-0 run to end the first half and a quintet of Green Wave players reaching double figures. Weaver was the top scorer with 18 points, adding 14 boards for a double-double. Daniel (16), Mecailin Marshall (11), Mabry (10) and Kayla Hampton (10) also reached double-digits.
The contest against Campbell is the first of four in a row for Tulane at home to begin the season. Up next will be a match-up against Missouri on Thursday, November 6. Tip-off against the Tigers will be at 6:30 p.m. at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.
Courtesy Tulane Athletics