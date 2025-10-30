Tulane Women's Basketball Triumphs Over Loyola in Exhibition, 80-53
The Tulane University women’s basketball team utilized a 12-0 run at the end of the first half to create heavy separation over Loyola University New Orleans Wednesday night at the Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse en route to an 80-53 exhibition victory. The contest was the lone exhibition for the Green Wave to conclude the preseason.
Five players reached double figures for the Wave, led by Jordyn Weaver and her 18. She added 14 rebounds and five assists, both team highs, in her double-double effort. Kanija Daniel posted 16 points with a pair of made threes. She dished a trio of helpers while swiping a team-best three steals. Freshman Mecailin Marshall netted 11 points, adding four boards. Amira Mabry put forth 10 points with nine rebounds to fall just short of a double-double. Rounding out the group is Kayla Hampton with her 10 points. She put home a pair of treys while securing three rebounds.
Hitting from the Field and the Free Throw Line
The Wave shot an even 40.0 percent from the field, topping the 33.3 percent clip of Loyola. Tulane was stellar at the charity stripe, putting home 19-of-24 attempts for a 79.2 percent effort. The Wolf Pack were just 5-of-15 (33.3 percent) on free throws. Tulane recorded 50 rebounds in the contest with 16 being offensive, which led to 25 second chance points.
Defense was stout for the Wave, who forced 22 turnovers by the Wolf Pack. Tulane notched 25 points off those turnovers with 17 fast break points. Twelve of the takeaways were Green Wave steals. Tulane had seven blocks on the night with Daniel’s two topping the team in a balanced effort. Mabry, Tamiah Robinson, Marshall, Weaver and Madison Gordon all posted a denial.
Green Wave Bench is Deep
The Wave went deep with 58 bench points on the night, which outscored the entire Loyola team. The Wolf Pack recorded just three points off the bench. Four of Tulane’s five double-digit scorers were non-starters with Mabry the lone starter to reach 10-plus points.
With the final preseason tune-up in the books, Tulane now sets its sights on the regular season opener on Monday, November 3, against Campbell at the Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. Tip-off is set for 4:00 p.m. against the Fighting Camels with the contest streaming on ESPN+. This will be the first of four consecutive home contests to begin the season for the Wave.