Tulane Women's Basketballer, Mecailin Marshall Named American Frosh of the Week

The Green Wave guard is the second Tulane player to be honored for the women.

Tulane Guard Mecailin Marshall at Fogelman Arena
Tulane Guard Mecailin Marshall at Fogelman Arena / Tulane Athletic
The American Conference announced its weekly women’s basketball award winners Monday afternoon with Tulane guard Mecailin Marshall earning freshman of the week recognition.

Marshall secures the first weekly award of her career and becomes the first Green Wave player to earn an American Freshman of the Week nod since Kendall Sneed notched her sixth of last season on February 24, 2025. This is the second weekly honor for Tulane this season after Kanija Daniel was an honorable mention recipient last week.

In two games on the week, Marshall averaged 16.5 points per game with 33 total on a 50.0 percent shooting clip, going 12-of-24. From three, she shot 45.5 percent at a 5-of-11 rate. Among players to play at least two games, Marshall’s scoring average and field goal percentage both ranked third in the conference for the week. Her three-point mark was tops in the league among players with multiple games and fifth overall.

The week opened with a battle against No. 5 LSU at home, and Marshall delivered a breakout performance with 20 points to secure her first-career double-digit outing. Leading the team in scoring, she delivered four three-pointers and added four boards. She followed with 13 points at North Dakota State Friday night on a 6-of-9 mark with three rebounds and a steal.

Tulane (2-3) remains away this week with a trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the Paradise Jam. The Wave will play Elon on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 27, at 11:30 a.m. CT. A match-up against either Boise State or North Dakota will take place the following day.

