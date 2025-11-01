Tulane Women’s Cross Country Wins the American Championship; Men’s Team Places Second Overall
The Tulane women’s cross country team captured the American Conference Championship for the second time in three years, winning the 6K race with 36 points. The men’s squad finished as runner-up in the 8K with 41 points on Saturday morning at Frank Liske Park in Concord, North Carolina.
Tulane Women Take Control
It was a dominant performance for the Green Wave women, who placed four runners in the top 10 and all seven scoring members in the top 17, including five All-Conference selections.
The team was led by Blezzin Kimutai, who finished as the runner-up with a time of 20:16.3 (5:26.1 per mile) to earn All-Conference honors for the second time in her cross country career. Dorcas Naibei placed fourth in 20:36.0 (5:31.3 per mile) to earn All-Conference honors, while Haley Harper finished eighth in 20:41.8 (5:32.9 per mile), also earning All-Conference recognition. Petra Dos Santos placed ninth in 20:42.3 (5:33.0 per mile), earning All-Conference honors and a spot on the league’s All-Freshman Team. Janae Dean took 13th in 20:53.5 (5:36.0 per mile) for All-Conference honors. Alex Sharp narrowly missed All-Conference recognition, placing 16th in 21:00.8 (5:38.0 per mile), while Allison Hall finished 17th in 21:02.5 (5:38.5 per mile).
The Tulane coaching staff also picked up some hardware as Adrian Myers, David Silversmith and Wondu Summa were named the American Women's Coaching Staff of the Year upon completion of the meet.
Green Wave Men Finish Near the Top
On the men’s side, Tulane turned in a strong team performance, with all seven scoring runners finishing among the top 21 in the conference. Bernard Cheruiyot led the way, placing second in 23:25.6 (4:42.8 per mile) to earn All-Conference honors for the second time in his career. Silas Kiptuani finished fourth in 23:38.8 (4:45.5 per mile), earning All-Conference recognition, while Illia Kunin placed seventh in 23:52.3 (4:48.2 per mile) for All-Conference honors. Tommy Rice took 13th in 24:03.0 (4:50.3 per mile), and Rogerio Amaral placed 15th in 24:12.8 (4:52.3 per mile), both earning All-Conference honors. Zach Von Houten finished 16th in 24:14.3 (4:52.6 per mile), just outside the All-Conference cutoff, and Gilbert Rono placed 21st in 24:26.0 (4:55.1 per mile).
Next up, both Tulane squads will compete at the NCAA South Central Regional in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Friday, Nov. 14, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with the women’s race at Agri Park. The men’s race will follow at 11:30 a.m.
Courtesy Tulane Athletics