Tulane Women’s Indoor Track and Field Selected as American Preseason Favorite

The American Conference announced Thursday the results of the preseason balloting as conducted by the league’s men’s and women’s indoor track and field coaches. Tulane’s women’s team was voted as the preseason favorite after winning the conference championship last season. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own programs.

The Green Wave earned eight first-place votes to accrue 135 total voting points. South Florida was picked second in the 13-team league with three first-place votes and 120 total points. Charlotte had one first-place vote and 118 points to slot third. UTSA (108) and Rice (103) round out the top five. The final first-place vote was for East Carolina, who slotted sixth with 92 points.

Last season’s conference title was the first in program history. The Wave is highlighted by multiple returning podium winners, including Dorcas Naibei who won the mile last season. Two-thirds of Tulane’s podium sweep on the mile returns as alongside Naibei, the roster again features third-place finisher Reese Ragland. Naibei was also second in the 3,000 meters. Blezzin Kimutai and Paula Vaquera were second and third, respectively, in the 5,000 meters. With the conference title plus numerous individual accomplishments, the Tulane coaching staff earned the 2025 American Staff of the Year award.

The indoor track and field season begins Friday with the Birmingham Icebreaker. The 2026 American Conference Indoor Championship will be held in Birmingham as well on February 27 and 28. The NCAA Championship will be conducted March 13 and 14 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.