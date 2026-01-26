Tulane Women's Tennis Claim First "W"
Tulane's Campbell Ricci shook off a first-set setback against Nevada's Marlene Foerster and emerged with the deciding point in the Green Wave's 4-2 win over the Wolf Pack Sunday morning at the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Auburn.
Ricci, a sophomore from Las Vegas, dropped her opening set 6-4 but rallied with 6-4 and 6-2 wins in sets two and three, respectively, to clinch the team's first win of the spring.
Tulane improved to 1-3 overall, while Nevada, the weekend's No. 2 seed, dropped to that same record.
Natalia Perez (No. 3), Micah Pierce (No. 3) and Natalia Fantini (No. 6) also picked up straight-set wins for the Olive and Blue.
The Wolf Pack got doubles wins at Nos. 1 and 3 to lock down the match's opening point.
Tulane is back home on Saturday with a doubleheader against Southern (11 a.m.) and Southeastern Louisiana (3 p.m.) at City Park Tennis Center. The Jaguars currently sit at 0-1 after a 4-0 loss at Louisiana on Wednesday, while the Lions have yet to play in 2026. They open on Friday at LSU Alexandria.
Tulane 4, Nevada 2
Singles Competition
1. Amahee Charrier (NEV) def. Summer Chandler (TULW) 7-5, 6-2
2. Campbell Ricci (TULW) def. Marlene Foerster (NEV) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2
3. Natalia Perez (TULW) def. Kennedy Robinson (NEV) 6-1, 6-2
4. Petra Janigova (NEV) vs. Leigh Van Zyl (TULW) 3-6, 7-6 (7-1), 3-2, unfinished
5. Micah Pierce (TULW) def. Silvia-Maria Costach (NEV) 6-2, 6-2
6. Natalia Fantini (TULW) def. Kariman Buqai (NEV) 6-4, 6-3
Doubles Competition
1. Marlene Foerster/Silvia-Maria Costach (NEV) def. Campbell Ricci/Summer Chandler (TULW) 6-4
2. Amahee Charrier/Kennedy Robinson (NEV) vs. Diana Badalyan/Leigh Van Zyl (TULW) 5-3, unfinished
3. Petra Janigova/Kariman Buqai (NEV) def. Micah Pierce/Natalia Fantini (TULW) 6-3
Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.