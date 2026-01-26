Tulane Women's Tennis Claim First "W"

Tulane's Campbell Ricci shook off a first-set setback against Nevada's Marlene Foerster and emerged with the deciding point in the Green Wave's 4-2 win over the Wolf Pack Sunday morning at the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Auburn.

Ricci, a sophomore from Las Vegas, dropped her opening set 6-4 but rallied with 6-4 and 6-2 wins in sets two and three, respectively, to clinch the team's first win of the spring.

Tulane improved to 1-3 overall, while Nevada, the weekend's No. 2 seed, dropped to that same record.

Natalia Perez (No. 3), Micah Pierce (No. 3) and Natalia Fantini (No. 6) also picked up straight-set wins for the Olive and Blue.

The Wolf Pack got doubles wins at Nos. 1 and 3 to lock down the match's opening point.

Tulane is back home on Saturday with a doubleheader against Southern (11 a.m.) and Southeastern Louisiana (3 p.m.) at City Park Tennis Center. The Jaguars currently sit at 0-1 after a 4-0 loss at Louisiana on Wednesday, while the Lions have yet to play in 2026. They open on Friday at LSU Alexandria.

Tulane 4, Nevada 2

Singles Competition

1. Amahee Charrier (NEV) def. Summer Chandler (TULW) 7-5, 6-2

2. Campbell Ricci (TULW) def. Marlene Foerster (NEV) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

3. Natalia Perez (TULW) def. Kennedy Robinson (NEV) 6-1, 6-2

4. Petra Janigova (NEV) vs. Leigh Van Zyl (TULW) 3-6, 7-6 (7-1), 3-2, unfinished

5. Micah Pierce (TULW) def. Silvia-Maria Costach (NEV) 6-2, 6-2

6. Natalia Fantini (TULW) def. Kariman Buqai (NEV) 6-4, 6-3

Doubles Competition

1. Marlene Foerster/Silvia-Maria Costach (NEV) def. Campbell Ricci/Summer Chandler (TULW) 6-4

2. Amahee Charrier/Kennedy Robinson (NEV) vs. Diana Badalyan/Leigh Van Zyl (TULW) 5-3, unfinished

3. Petra Janigova/Kariman Buqai (NEV) def. Micah Pierce/Natalia Fantini (TULW) 6-3

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics