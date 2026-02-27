Tulane Women's Tennis Makes Short Work of Southern
Tulane's women's tennis team won its third consecutive match at Goldring Tennis Center when it blanked visiting Southern 7-0 on Thursday afternoon.
The Green Wave improved to 6-5 overall, while Southern fell to 0-4.
Campbell Ricci and Summer Chandler picked up a win at No. 1 doubles, as did the Natalias (Perez and Faintini) at No. 3.
The Green Wave won all six singles matches in straight sets. Fantini, the reigning American Conference Player of the Week, dropped just one game to Southern's Latesha Grant after going three sets in wins over UTSA and South Florida last week.
Tulane hits the road on Saturday for a 10 a.m. match against South Alabama. Those Jaguars are 6-0 heading into Friday's home match against Samford.
Match Results
Tulane 7, Southern 0
Singles
1. Campbell Ricci (TULW) def. Tshegofatso Tsiang (SOUW) 6-2, 6-0
2. Summer Chandler (TULW) def. Kai Wince (SOUW) 6-3, 6-2
3. Natalia Perez (TULW) def. Shahd Habib (SOUW) 6-0, 6-3
4. Micah Pierce (TULW) def. Decora Antoine (SOUW) 6-0, 6-3
5. Natalia Fantini (TULW) def. Latesha Grant (SOUW) 6-1, 6-0
6. Diana Badalyan (TULW) def. Samara Onwuteaka (SOUW) 6-4, 6-2
Doubles
1. Summer Chandler/Campbell Ricci (TULW) def. Decora Antoine/Shahd Habib (SOUW) 6-3
2. Delanie Tribby/Diana Badalyan (TULW) vs. Kai Wince/Latesha Grant (SOUW) 4-3, unfinished
3. Natalia Perez/Natalia Fantini (TULW) def. Tshegofatso Tsiang/Ratidzo Mabukwa (SOUW) 6-1
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.