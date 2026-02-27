Tulane Women's Tennis Makes Short Work of Southern

Tulane's women's tennis team won its third consecutive match at Goldring Tennis Center when it blanked visiting Southern 7-0 on Thursday afternoon.

The Green Wave improved to 6-5 overall, while Southern fell to 0-4.

Campbell Ricci and Summer Chandler picked up a win at No. 1 doubles, as did the Natalias (Perez and Faintini) at No. 3.

The Green Wave won all six singles matches in straight sets. Fantini, the reigning American Conference Player of the Week, dropped just one game to Southern's Latesha Grant after going three sets in wins over UTSA and South Florida last week.

Tulane hits the road on Saturday for a 10 a.m. match against South Alabama. Those Jaguars are 6-0 heading into Friday's home match against Samford.

Match Results

Tulane 7, Southern 0

Singles

1. Campbell Ricci (TULW) def. Tshegofatso Tsiang (SOUW) 6-2, 6-0

2. Summer Chandler (TULW) def. Kai Wince (SOUW) 6-3, 6-2

3. Natalia Perez (TULW) def. Shahd Habib (SOUW) 6-0, 6-3

4. Micah Pierce (TULW) def. Decora Antoine (SOUW) 6-0, 6-3

5. Natalia Fantini (TULW) def. Latesha Grant (SOUW) 6-1, 6-0

6. Diana Badalyan (TULW) def. Samara Onwuteaka (SOUW) 6-4, 6-2

Doubles

1. Summer Chandler/Campbell Ricci (TULW) def. Decora Antoine/Shahd Habib (SOUW) 6-3

2. Delanie Tribby/Diana Badalyan (TULW) vs. Kai Wince/Latesha Grant (SOUW) 4-3, unfinished

3. Natalia Perez/Natalia Fantini (TULW) def. Tshegofatso Tsiang/Ratidzo Mabukwa (SOUW) 6-1