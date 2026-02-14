Tulane Women's Tennis Takes Down Tulsa

Micah Pierce finished her No. 5 singles match strong, winning 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 to lock down a 4-2 triumph for visiting Tulane over Tulsa Friday evening at Michael D. Case Tennis Center.

The Green Wave improved to 3-4 overall, while Tulsa fell to 4-5.

All three doubles matches ended with 6-4 scores, but it was Tulane clinching the point with a win at No. 3 by Natalia Fantini and Natalia Perez.

In singles, Campbell Ricci rebounded from a tough first set to win 6-1 in the remaining two sets to get the win at No. 1. Summer Chandler, who teamed with Leigh Van Zyl to win at No. 1 doubles, won her No. 2 singles affair in straight sets, which included a tiebreaker.

The Green Wave stays on the road Sunday when it visits Wichita State for a 10 a.m. match. The Shockers (8-3) won their sixth straight contest on Friday, courtesy of a 4-2 decision at Kansas State.

Tulane 4, Tulsa 2

Doubles

1. Summer Chandler and Leigh Van Zyl (TULW) def. Maria Santos and Carolina Alonso (TULS) 6-4

2. Tayla Wilmot and Coral Valle (TULS) def. Micah Pierce and Campbell Ricci (TULW) 6-4

3. Natalia Fantini and Natalia Perez (TULW) def. Lilitha Ndungane and Erin McKenzie (TULS) 6-4

Singles

1. Campbell Ricci (TULW) def. Maria Santos (TULS) 0-6, 6-1, 6-1

2. Summer Chandler (TULW) def. Carolina Alonso (TULS) 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)

3. Alice Baba (TULS) vs. Natalia Perez (TULW) match was unfinished 7-5, 3-6, 2-4

4. Lilitha Ndungane (TULS) def. Leigh Van Zyl (TULW) 7-5, 6-3

5. Micah Pierce (TULW) def. Coral Valle (TULS) 5-7, 6-2, 6-1

6. Erin McKenzie (TULS) def. Natalia Fantini (TULW) 6-3, 0-6, 6-4

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics