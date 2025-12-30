Tulane Women Travel to UTSA for Conference Opener

With the non-conference portion of the schedule now in the books, the Tulane women’s basketball team opens American Conference play Tuesday afternoon at UTSA. The game tips off at 1:00 p.m. in the Convocation Center and will be streamed on ESPN+. The contest can be heard on WRBH 88.3 FM or through the Varsity Network app.

This will be the eighth all-time meeting between the Green Wave and Roadrunners. Tulane has a 4-3 series edge. UTSA won last season’s match-up, 77-73, in New Orleans, but the Wave has claimed four of the last five meetings. This is the first time the teams have met in the first game of league play and the fourth match-up in San Antonio. Tulane is a perfect 3-0 all-time against the Roadrunners on their home floor.

UTSA enters the game at 5-6 on the season. The Roadrunners last played on December 20 and suffered a 70-65 loss to Columbia in New York City. Head coach Karen Aston leads the team in her fifth season at the helm. She is 69-68 with the Roadrunners during her tenure. UTSA averages 61.1 points per game with a scoring defense of 58.3. Its offense shoots at a 39.1 percent clip while the Roadrunners grab 40.5 rebounds per game. Cheyenne Rowe leads the team with 12.4 points per game and a rebounding average of 7.8. Ereauna Hardaway dishes 4.6 assists per contest to top the squad, and she is best on the team with her steals average of 1.8.

Tulane wrapped up non-conference play at 5-7. The Wave hosted the Tulane Holiday Tournament on December 20 and 21, besting Delaware State 76-44 before falling to Mercer in a 70-67 overtime thriller in the championship bout of the event. Tulane averages 71.6 points per game while shooting at a 41.2 percent mark. With 15.8 helpers per game, the Wave tops the American and ranks 68th nationally. Tulane’s rebounding mark of 41.17 is second in the conference, and the Wave is third with 14.8 offensive boards per game. Kanija Daniel and Amira Mabry are the team’s top scorers with 11.3 and 11.1 points per game, respectively. Dyllan Hanna has 7.2 rebounds per game to rank 10th in the league. Kendall Sneed dishes 3.8 helpers per game to best the team. On top of her rebounding prowess, Hanna denies 1.42 shots per game to rank second in the conference. Of her 17 total blocks, 11 have come in the last three games. This includes a five-swat performance against Delaware State to match her career best.

The Green Wave opens conference play on the road for the third-straight season, splitting the last two. Tulane won last season’s conference opener, 91-71, at Florida Atlantic. With that win, head coach Ashley Langford improved her career record in league openers to 3-1. Her only such loss came in her first season as a head coach, and she has won each conference opener since.

Tulane remains on the road this weekend with a trip to Wichita State. Tip-off against the Shockers is set for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 3, to open the new year. The Wave’s first home game in the American slate and of the 2026 calendar year will be on Tuesday, January 6, against Tulsa. Tip-off in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Courtesy Tulane Athletics