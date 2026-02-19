Tulane Women vs. Memphis. Again. This Time at Fogelman

After Tulane held firm late for a 63-58 triumph at Memphis Tuesday night, the Green Wave and Tigers will do battle once more just two days later in New Orleans. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. tonight at Avron B. Fogelman Arena. The game is Tulane’s Play4Kay contest with fans encouraged to wear pink.

More Mishaps

It is not known whether or not Wave guard Kendall Sneed will be available for tonight's game. Sneed fell awkwardly in the closing moments of Tuesday's game and had to be carried off the court. An MRI was done on her knee with results not known as of this publication.

Memphis Makeup

Tuesday’s contest was a rescheduled make-up game from the postponed January 27 match-up. Inclement weather from a winter storm forced the postponement. Now the teams are set for their second game with one another in the span of three days. This is the first time Tulane has faced the same opponent in back-to-back games since besting Temple two days in a row on January 30 and 31, 2021. Tomorrow’s game will be the 61st all-time meeting between the programs with Memphis holding a 33-27 lead in the series. Tulane’s win yesterday snapped a four-game win streak in the series for the Tigers.

Monitoring Memphis

Memphis is now 8-17 (2-10 American). The Tigers average 65.0 points per game with 38.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, and 11.2 steals. From the floor, Memphis shoots 38.4 percent with a 24.1 three-point clip. Daejah Richmond leads the team in scoring (13.0), assists (3.5), and steals (2.8). Tamya Smith is the top rebounder with a clip of 5.3 per game.

Maestros of Movement (sorry it was all I could come up with with "m")

Tulane is 9-16 on the season with a 4-9 conference clip. The Wave has a scoring offense of 66.2 with a field goal percentage of 40.0. Tulane is fourth in the conference with 39.7 rebounds per game and third with 14.6 assists per contest. With 3.9 blocks per game, the Wave is third in the American. Kanija Daniel is the leading scorer for Tulane at 11.5, and Dyllan Hanna leads on the glass with an average of 7.0 to rank 10th in the league. With 4.0 helpers per game, Kendall Sneed is seventh in the conference. Tulane remains the only program in the league with two players in the top five for blocking with Hanna second (1.5) and Daniel fourth (1.0).

Mabry Moving-up

Amira Mabry is now up to 31st on Tulane’s all-time scoring list. Recently joining the 1,000 points club, Mabry is now climbing the ladder with 1,030 total points. She needs five more to move into 30th, and 10 more will solidify her at 29th on the Wave scoring list.

Marshall Merits More Memorialization

Mecailin Marshall is the reigning American Freshman of the Week. She earned the honor on Monday for the third time this season, which is the second most in the conference. Marshall secured the nod after depositing 34 points last week against East Carolina for the highest scoring output by a Tulane freshman since at least 1999.

The Wave is back on the road to begin next week as the squad travels to Tulsa for a 6:30 p.m. contest on Tuesday, February 24. The game will stream on ESPN+ and can be heard n WRBH 88.3 FM and through the Varsity Network App.

