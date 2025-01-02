Two Tulane Green Wave Basketball Stars Earn Weekly Conference Awards
Before Tulane’s game with Rice on Wednesday, the Green Wave learned that two of their players were named to the American Athletic Conference’s award list for action last week.
The awards were handed out after Tulane beat Florida Atlantic, 91-71, on Sunday. The Green Wave (8-5, 1-1 in AAC) followed that up with a 72-64 loss to Rice.
Sadie Shores and Amira Mabry both earned American Athletic Conference honors, with Shores being named the freshman of the week.
Shores scored a season-high 16 points against FAU while shooting 60% from the field, which include four 3-pointers. She added six rebounds and another season-high of five assists.
Mabry collected her second 20-point double-double in as many outings to be named to the AAC's honorable mention list.
She scored a career-high 26 points to go with 11 rebounds and made 12 of her 18 shots from the field. She has averaged 23.5 points in her two contests before the New Year.
Mabry followed that up against Rice with 21 points and nine rebounds. It was her third straight game with at least 20 points.
Shores scored nine points with two rebounds and an assist against the Owls.
Neither was able to help the Green Wave hold off the Owls in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game, as Rice went off for 33 points and made 10 of their final 12 field goals. Malia Fisher and Dominique Ennis combined for 39 points.
The game was also notable for Tulane’s Kyren Whittington passing the 1,000-point mark for her career on a 3-pointer early in the contest.
Tulane’s next game is on the road as the Green Wave heads to Charlotte to take on the 49ers on Saturday in a game that will tip off at 3 p.m. central. After that, Tulane remains on the road for a Wednesday showdown with USF in Tampa.
Remaining Tulane Basketball Schedule
(all times central; home games in bold)
Saturday, Jan. 4 at Charlotte, 3 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Wednesday, Jan. 8 vs. UNT, 6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Saturday, Jan. 11 at East Carolina, 1 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Wichita State, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Saturday, Jan. 18 vs. Memphis, 2 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Wednesday, Jan. 22 vs. USF, 6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Saturday, Jan. 25 at Temple, 1 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Wednesday, Jan. 29 vs. FAU, 6:30 p.m. CTET, ESPN+
Saturday, Feb. 1 vs. UAB, 2 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Rice, 7 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Sunday, Feb. 9 at UNT, 1 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Saturday, Feb. 15 vs. Temple, 3 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Tulsa, 6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Wichita State, 2 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Wednesday, Feb. 25 vs. UTSA, 6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+
Tuesday, March 4 at UAB, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN+