Two Week Checkup on Tulane Baseball

The Tulane baseball program hit the two-week mark of its preparation for the 2026 season. We caught up with coach Jay Uhlman before practice this week and asked him how his squad was looking and focused in on pitching, hitting, and the TU infield. The Green Wave open their year on the road for the first time in a couple of years, as TU heads to Los Angeles for a three-game series at Loyola Marymount, February 13-15.

If you would like to watch the recording of this video on YouTube, we invite you to visit our YouTube channel.

Next up, we'll talk with graduate pitcher Trey Cehajic, find out what is expected of this huge young man, and whether or not he enjoys reggae music.