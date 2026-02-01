Two Weeks Away from Opener, TU Catcher Pinkney Talks Progress & Pitching

The Tulane baseball program hit the two-week mark of its preparation for the 2026 season. We caught up with senior catcher Hugh Pinkney before practice last week. Pinkney has been named to preseason American Conference lists already. We talked to him about his progress, what he has seen from the pitching staff he helps to guide, and his thoughts on Reggae music.

The Green Wave open their year on the road for the first time in a couple of years, as TU heads to Los Angeles for a three-game series at Loyola Marymount, February 13-15.

