Two Weeks Away from Opener, TU Catcher Pinkney Talks Progress & Pitching
The Tulane baseball program hit the two-week mark of its preparation for the 2026 season. We caught up with senior catcher Hugh Pinkney before practice last week. Pinkney has been named to preseason American Conference lists already. We talked to him about his progress, what he has seen from the pitching staff he helps to guide, and his thoughts on Reggae music.
The Green Wave open their year on the road for the first time in a couple of years, as TU heads to Los Angeles for a three-game series at Loyola Marymount, February 13-15.
If you would like to watch the recording of this video on YouTube, we invite you to visit our YouTube channel.
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.