UTSA Shows Why They're at the Top of the American, Dumping Tulane Again, 8-2

The hottest hitting team in the American Conference continued to show why they are at the top of the league Saturday night in Turchin Stadium. UTSA exploded for six runs in the top of the first of game two of their series against Tulane baseball before the Green Wave could record an out, en route to an 8-2 Roadrunner victory over the Wave. The loss drops TU to 21-23 on the year, 7-10 in conference play, placing the Wave in 8th place, tied with South Florida for the final spot in the American tournament in three weeks. UTSA improves to 29-13 on the year, 12-5 for league play, placing the Roadrunners in sole possession of 1st place as of Saturday night.

Starting pitcher Jake Toporek gave up a solo homer to begin the game. Five batters later, with another run already crossing the plate, the lefty graduate gave up a grand slam that hit the Bubble on Claiborne, blessing the Roadrunners with a 6-0 lead before an out was registered.

"Before the seats are even warm, the popcorn isn't through popping, and the hot dogs aren't hot yet," coach Jay Uhlman shared after the game. "They got off to a good start and cruised to victory."

The Tulane offense had another slow start against UTSA, scattering a single there, a double here, a walk there, before a belated pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth.

"I think that confidence piece is fragile," Uhlman said. "We've got to earn confidence by getting results, and we're not getting results. We're hitting balls in the air that are caught, and they're getting balls in the air that are homers.

"It's been frustrating, and our guys are feeling that," Uhlman continued.

"We've got to come back (Sunday), ready to play again," Uhlman concluded, "and try to play with some confidence."

Sunday's starting pitcher will be J.D. Rodriguez, who has come on strong as a final game starter for the Green Wave, winning three straight final series contests. The senior from California went 6.1-innings in a victory over Wichita State, 5.1 in the rubber match against East Carolina, and 4-frames to rescue the Wave from a series sweep at FAU last Sunday.

"J.D.'s going to have to give us some length," Uhlman said, pointing out how short-armed his team is right now. "We're thin (from injuries). I've made all the moves I can make with the players we have left."

There are only four position players left on the bench, and the injuries to the pitching staff have been well-chronicled, but there could be some hope on the horizon.

"Hopefully we'll get back a couple next week," Uhlman explained. "We saw some good live ABs (at bats) today. We're happy about the progress of (Jack) Frankel (the Saturday starter who has some discomfort) and Aidan Rath (who has been on the injured list all season long). That's a good thing."

Sunday's closing game has a Noon first pitch at Turchin Stadium.