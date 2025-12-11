Want a Little Tulane Memorabilia? You Got It!

It's amazing how a little success will get the attention of a few people wanting to make a buck.

For years, if you wanted Tulane merchandise, you'd have to go to the Tulane Spirit Shop on campus, what we used to call the Book Store in the old days, or Campus Connection on Broadway, the originator of the now famous (or infamous) "RMFW" shirts. You can usually find some Tulane merch at Amazon, Fanatics, or the crafty site Etsy. Even New Orleans jeweler Mignon Faget has gotten into the act.

Don't go to Costco. They've got plenty of Saints and LSU stuff, but forget it if you're a Tulane fan.

With Tulane going to the College Football Playoffs, Green Wave product is cropping up everywhere. From a Tulane watch that'll cost you a pretty penny, to Tulane "Roll Wave" socks, to Tulane Christmas ornaments (some of which are....unique, to say the least), to Tulane polished oyster shells, to...well, you name it you can have Tulane and some sort of playoff connection written on it.

Mignon Faget Tulane Wave Pin | Mignon Faget Website

We can start at Mignon Faget, a jewelry store started by a Newcombe Graduate. Tulane items start as low as $48 for some Tulane-themed high-ball glasses to the Tulane Wave Pin pictured above, which will cost you $2,590.00

Roll Wave Socks | Rock 'Em Website

How about dem "Roll Wave" socks? They come in different styles, colors, and styles and will run you $21.99 for a pair of them.

Roll Wave Ornament | Etsy Screen Capture

Then, there is this unique ornament on a Tulane non-affiliated Etsy store. It's a print on PVC and will run you $12.99 plus shipping.

Tulane Oyster Shell | Etsy Screensho

A Tulane oyster shell? Yep. $20.00, plus another almost $11.00 for the shipping. Don't ask us what you would do with it. Maybe an ashtray...

Tulane Watch | Axis Websit

Oh, and that Tulane playoff watch...The company, Axia, got a producer they say is in Switzerland to create what they are calling the Argos Tulane Edition wristwatch. It even glows in the dark. That'll run you around $1,100.00, but you do get a College Football Playoff vest with the deal.

You know, maybe we should stay at home, right? You'll know what you're getting because you can actually check it out in person. You'll be supporting a local business. You can check out all the other cool Tulane stuff they have.

Or you can get that oyster shell.