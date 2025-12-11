Want a Little Tulane Memorabilia? You Got It!
It's amazing how a little success will get the attention of a few people wanting to make a buck.
For years, if you wanted Tulane merchandise, you'd have to go to the Tulane Spirit Shop on campus, what we used to call the Book Store in the old days, or Campus Connection on Broadway, the originator of the now famous (or infamous) "RMFW" shirts. You can usually find some Tulane merch at Amazon, Fanatics, or the crafty site Etsy. Even New Orleans jeweler Mignon Faget has gotten into the act.
Don't go to Costco. They've got plenty of Saints and LSU stuff, but forget it if you're a Tulane fan.
With Tulane going to the College Football Playoffs, Green Wave product is cropping up everywhere. From a Tulane watch that'll cost you a pretty penny, to Tulane "Roll Wave" socks, to Tulane Christmas ornaments (some of which are....unique, to say the least), to Tulane polished oyster shells, to...well, you name it you can have Tulane and some sort of playoff connection written on it.
We can start at Mignon Faget, a jewelry store started by a Newcombe Graduate. Tulane items start as low as $48 for some Tulane-themed high-ball glasses to the Tulane Wave Pin pictured above, which will cost you $2,590.00
How about dem "Roll Wave" socks? They come in different styles, colors, and styles and will run you $21.99 for a pair of them.
Then, there is this unique ornament on a Tulane non-affiliated Etsy store. It's a print on PVC and will run you $12.99 plus shipping.
A Tulane oyster shell? Yep. $20.00, plus another almost $11.00 for the shipping. Don't ask us what you would do with it. Maybe an ashtray...
Oh, and that Tulane playoff watch...The company, Axia, got a producer they say is in Switzerland to create what they are calling the Argos Tulane Edition wristwatch. It even glows in the dark. That'll run you around $1,100.00, but you do get a College Football Playoff vest with the deal.
You know, maybe we should stay at home, right? You'll know what you're getting because you can actually check it out in person. You'll be supporting a local business. You can check out all the other cool Tulane stuff they have.
Or you can get that oyster shell.
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.